MANILA, Nov 28 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0013 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1398.94 -0.52 -7.35
USD/JPY 82.13 0.00 0.00
US 10YR 1.64 -0.23 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1741.55 -0.01 -0.10
US CRUDE 87.12 -0.07 -0.06
DOW JONES 12878.13 -0.69 -89.24
ASIA ADRS 121.31 -0.67 -0.82
FTSE 100 5799.71 0.22 12.99
--------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro and stocks slip on US fiscal concern
SE Asia Stocks-Philippine at record high; S'pore, Thailand
up
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Government holds auction for 10.5-yr $500-million dollar
bonds in local market, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]
- Government to announce third quarter GDP data; press
conference at NSCB Operations Room, 5/F Midland Buendia Bldg.,
403 Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue, Makati City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- MANILA ELECTRIC CO
Standard & Poor's has upgraded its long-term corporate
credit rating on the Philippines' biggest power utility to 'BB-'
from 'B+', with a stable outlook, saying Meralco is expected to
maintain its financial position and robust sales over the next
12-24 months.
- PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO
PLDT, the country's most valuable company, said its
chairman, Manuel Pangilinan, bought on Monday 1,000 PLDT shares
at a discounted price of 2,510 pesos per share. For the
disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/nyh34t.
- ALLIANCE GLOBAL GROUP INC
The conglomerate confirmed reports it was planning to spend
$1.5 billion in the next five to seven years for expansion in
its Resorts World Manila and Resorts World Bayshore
entertainment complexes. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/sen34t.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei share average opens down 0.51 pct
> Wall St falls, hit by Reid's 'fiscal cliff' comments
> Treasuries gain modestly on worries over fiscal crisis
> Euro falls vs dollar, yen on doubts over Greece deal
> Gold down on US fiscal worries, options in focus
> Oil dips on U.S. budget worries, gasoline rises
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Tax sheriff takes aim at cheats to hit target
> Philippine economy seen picking up in Q3
> Annual Q2 GDP growth revised up to 6.0 pct
> Peso at 4-1/2-yr high vs U.S. dollar
> September imports at 4-mth high, up 3.6 pct
> China military buildup no threat to the world
> U.S. to raise passport map issue with China
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Philippines diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)