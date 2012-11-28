MANILA, Nov 28 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0013 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1398.94 -0.52 -7.35 USD/JPY 82.13 0.00 0.00 US 10YR 1.64 -0.23 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1741.55 -0.01 -0.10 US CRUDE 87.12 -0.07 -0.06 DOW JONES 12878.13 -0.69 -89.24 ASIA ADRS 121.31 -0.67 -0.82 FTSE 100 5799.71 0.22 12.99 -------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro and stocks slip on US fiscal concern SE Asia Stocks-Philippine at record high; S'pore, Thailand up WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Government holds auction for 10.5-yr $500-million dollar bonds in local market, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT] - Government to announce third quarter GDP data; press conference at NSCB Operations Room, 5/F Midland Buendia Bldg., 403 Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue, Makati City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - MANILA ELECTRIC CO Standard & Poor's has upgraded its long-term corporate credit rating on the Philippines' biggest power utility to 'BB-' from 'B+', with a stable outlook, saying Meralco is expected to maintain its financial position and robust sales over the next 12-24 months. - PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO PLDT, the country's most valuable company, said its chairman, Manuel Pangilinan, bought on Monday 1,000 PLDT shares at a discounted price of 2,510 pesos per share. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/nyh34t. - ALLIANCE GLOBAL GROUP INC The conglomerate confirmed reports it was planning to spend $1.5 billion in the next five to seven years for expansion in its Resorts World Manila and Resorts World Bayshore entertainment complexes. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/sen34t. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei share average opens down 0.51 pct > Wall St falls, hit by Reid's 'fiscal cliff' comments > Treasuries gain modestly on worries over fiscal crisis > Euro falls vs dollar, yen on doubts over Greece deal > Gold down on US fiscal worries, options in focus > Oil dips on U.S. budget worries, gasoline rises REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Tax sheriff takes aim at cheats to hit target > Philippine economy seen picking up in Q3 > Annual Q2 GDP growth revised up to 6.0 pct > Peso at 4-1/2-yr high vs U.S. dollar > September imports at 4-mth high, up 3.6 pct > China military buildup no threat to the world > U.S. to raise passport map issue with China ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)