MANILA, Dec 13 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1428.48 0.04 0.64
USD/JPY 83.24 -0.01 -0.01
US 10YR 1.69 -0.79 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1707.51 -0.24 -4.04
US CRUDE 86.71 -0.06 -0.06
DOW JONES 13245.45 -0.02 -2.99
ASIA ADRS 125.55 0.46 0.58
FTSE 100 5945.85 0.35 20.88
------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch higher after Fed's stimulus
steps
SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on US Fed monetary easing hopes
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- 2012 National Convention of Food Staples Producers with
Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala as guest speaker, Manila
Hotel, 9:30 a.m. [0130 GMT]
- Central bank holds policy meeting; decision to be
announced around 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
- Central bank to release M3, bank lending data for October
STOCKS TO WATCH
- ROBINSONS LAND CORP, JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS INC
Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp said on
Wednesday it has signed a deal giving property firm Robinsons
Land a minority stake in its Philippine unit which is building a
$2 billion casino-resort complex in Manila.
- BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS, AYALA CORP
Conglomerate Ayala Corp said its board has approved a
succession plan for banking arm BPI, as current BPI President
Aurelio Montinola steps down next year. For the disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/raj64t.
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei climbs 1 pct to 7-1/2-month high on weak yen
> Wall St ends almost flat as Bernanke warns on "cliff"
> Treasuries drop on Fed's new bond-buying program
> Yen extends fall, USD pinned down by aggressive Fed
> Gold rises after Fed makes surprise low-rate pledge
> Oil up on more Fed stimulus, OPEC holds output target
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Xstrata delays $5.9 bln mine project to 2019
> Universal signs deal with Robinsons on casino
> U.S. military to boost Philippines presence
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)