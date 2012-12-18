MANILA, Dec 18 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0008 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1430.36 1.19 16.78 USD/JPY 83.92 0.05 0.04 US 10YR 1.76 -0.47 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1696.90 -0.04 -0.75 US CRUDE 87.38 0.21 0.18 DOW JONES 13235.39 0.76 100.38 ASIA ADRS 126.67 0.55 0.69 FTSE 100 5912.15 -0.16 -9.61 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares advance on U.S. 'cliff' optimism; Japan vote hits yen SE Asia Stocks-Most lower to flat on U.S. budget uncertainty WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Statistics office to release October unemployment data - Socioeconomic Planning Secretary holds year-end news conference, 6/F Board Room, National Economic and Development Authority, Escriva Drive, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. - National Treasurer Rosalia De Leon leads awarding of the best-performing government securities eligible dealers, Sergio Osmena Lecture Theatre, the Ayuntamiento, Intramuros, Manila, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL CORP, SAN MIGUEL BREWERY INC SAN MIGUEL PROPERTIES The Philippine Stock Exchange said it would suspend trading in shares of conglomerate San Miguel Corp's brewery and property units from the first trading day of 2013 after the Securities and Exchange Commission denied their requests for extension of the grace period to comply with the minimum public ownership requirement. For the disclosures, click on link.reuters.com/cyc74t and link.reuters.com/dyc74t MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises, extending Monday's gains after LDP win > Optimism about 'cliff' boost market; financials lead > Bonds fall as hopes for fiscal deal dims safety bid > Yen steadies after plunge in wake of Japan election > Gold ends near flat, capped by US budget talks > Brent dips, US crude rises on fiscal talks REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Foreign funds seek redemption, cash out on SE Asia > Philippine congress approves contraceptive bill > Philippine remittances hit new peak in October > Main tax agency beats November revenue goal ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by John Mair)