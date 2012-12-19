MANILA, Dec 19 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2358 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1446.79 1.15 16.43
USD/JPY 84.32 0.14 0.12
US 10YR 1.82 -0.31 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1675.66 0.37 6.12
US CRUDE 88.00 0.08 0.07
DOW JONES 13350.96 0.87 115.57
ASIA ADRS 128.91 1.77 2.24
FTSE 100 5935.90 0.40 23.75
------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally to 3-month high on hopes for US
budget deal
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia at 7-week high; Philippine snaps
losing streak
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- STI Education Systems Holdings holds annual stockholders'
meeting, 7/F iACADEMY Building, 6764 Ayala Avenue, Makati City,
3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]
- Central bank to release November balance of payments data
STOCKS TO WATCH
- AYALA LAND INC, PHILIPPINE ESTATES CORP
Ayala Land, the Philippines' largest developer, and
Philippine Estates Corp have finalised a deal to develop 17
hectares of the latter's sprawling property in Manila. For the
disclosure statement, click on link.reuters.com/bak74t
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei share average opens up 1.03 pct
> Wall St climbs on economy bets as it looks past 'cliff'
> TREASURIES-Prices fall on hopes of fiscal deal
> Euro outperforms majors, yen still pinned down
> Gold falls nearly 2 pct on hopes of US fiscal deal
> Oil rises on 'fiscal cliff' optimism, refinery issues
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> The booming Philippines' missing link - foreigner investors
> Moody's changes bank system outlook to positive
> Philippines sees 2012 growth at around 6.5 pct
SIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Philippines diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)