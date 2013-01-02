MANILA, Jan 2 Following are some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1426.19 1.69 23.76
USD/JPY 86.61 -0.07 -0.06
US 10YR 1.75 -0.13 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1670.59 -0.24 -3.95
US CRUDE 91.71 -0.12 -0.11
DOW JONES 13104.14 1.28 166.03
ASIA ADRS 132.46 1.53 2.00
FTSE 100 5897.81 -0.47 -27.56
-----------------------------------------------------------
STOCK TO WATCH
- SAN MIGUEL CORP
The Philippine Stock Exchange has imposed a trading
suspension beginning Jan. 2 on the brewery and property units of
San Miguel Corp, the Philippines' largest diversified
conglomerate, and eight other stocks for failing to comply with
the minimum public float rule before the end-2012 deadline. For
the exchange's notice, click on link.reuters.com/qub94t
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)