MANILA, Jan 2 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1426.19 1.69 23.76 USD/JPY 86.61 -0.07 -0.06 US 10YR 1.75 -0.13 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1670.59 -0.24 -3.95 US CRUDE 91.71 -0.12 -0.11 DOW JONES 13104.14 1.28 166.03 ASIA ADRS 132.46 1.53 2.00 FTSE 100 5897.81 -0.47 -27.56 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia holds breath as U.S. fiscal talks go to the wire SE Asia Stocks-Most end strong 2012 on high note STOCK TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL CORP The Philippine Stock Exchange has imposed a trading suspension beginning Jan. 2 on the brewery and property units of San Miguel Corp, the Philippines' largest diversified conglomerate, and eight other stocks for failing to comply with the minimum public float rule before the end-2012 deadline. For the exchange's notice, click on link.reuters.com/qub94t MARKET NEWS > Nikkei logs best annual gain in 7 years on 'Abe trade' > Wall St ends 2012 riding high on "cliff" deal optimism > TREASURIES-Prices end yr lower as fiscal deal seen near > Dollar rises in thin trade, ends 2012 lower overall > Gold up 6 pct in 2012; rallies late on US fiscal deal > Brent crude rises, hits record annual average for 2012 REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Japan's casino tycoon bet big on Philippines fixer > Won, Philippine peso lead Asia FX gains in 2012 > Philippines, Thailand lead 2012 stock market gains > Dec inflation likely quickened, but within target ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)