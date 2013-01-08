MANILA, Jan 8 Following are some company-related and market news
which could have an impact on the local market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0018 GMT -------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1461.89 -0.31 -4.58
USD/JPY 87.40 -0.42 -0.37
US 10YR 1.90 -0.28 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1651.79 0.31 5.15
US CRUDE 93.31 0.13 0.12
DOW JONES 13384.29 -0.38 -50.92
ASIA ADRS 133.99 -0.95 -1.28
FTSE 100 6064.58 -0.41 -25.26
----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped ahead of earnings reports
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines at record high; most others off highs
STOCKS TO WATCH
- SM INVESTMENTS CORP, SM PRIME HOLDINGS CORP
SM Investments, the Philippines' most valuable firm, said its subsidiaries
-- SM Retail Inc and SM Prime -- have entered into a joint venture with
Waltermart Group of Companies, which operates a rival shopping mall and
supermarket business. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/xes94t
- METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENT CORP, MANILA WATER CO INC
Conglomerate Metro Pacific's MetroPac Water Investments Corp unit has signed
a deal to acquire a 39 percent stake in a water supply venture in Cebu province
with Manila Water. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/dus94t
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei falls ; exporters drop as yen weakness pauses
> Wall St edges off 5-year high, awaits earnings
> TREASURIES-Yields edge up before $66 bln US debt sales
> Yen corrects higher vs dlr, euro from recent lows
> Gold falls, Fed asset purchases in focus
> Oil firm, Brent's premium to US narrowest since Sept
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines says may issue onshore global bonds
> End-Dec forex reserves exceed 2012 forecast
> 91-day T-bill rate inches down to 0.050 pct
> Universal to set up probe panel on payment report
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)