MANILA, Jan 11 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1472.12 0.76 11.10
USD/JPY 89.17 0.44 0.39
US 10YR 1.92 0.95 0.02
SPOT GOLD 1674.05 -0.04 -0.59
US CRUDE 94.00 0.19 0.18
DOW JONES 13471.22 0.60 80.71
ASIA ADRS 135.22 1.31 1.75
FTSE 100 6101.51 0.05 2.86
-----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on growth optimism, yen
slides
SE Asia Stocks-Most down; outflow concerns further hit
Jakarta
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Ayala Land Inc to launch 20-billion-peso entertainment
district project in Makati City, My Cinema, 4/F, Greenbelt 3,
11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
- Asian Development Bank's Distinguished Speakers Program:
"Renminbi Internationalization: Tempest in a Teapot?" ADB
Auditorium, Zones A-B, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT]
- President Benigno Aquino hosts traditional annual New
Year's ball with his Cabinet and other government officials and
the diplomatic corps in attendance, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- SAN MIGUEL CORP
The conglomerate said it was looking to commence initial
work for the construction of coal-fired power generating plants
and pursue the planned initial public offering of its power unit
this year. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/fyk25t
- NICKEL ASIA CORP
The Philippines' biggest nickel producer has committed to
deliver 11.7 million tonnes of ores to various Chinese and
Japanese customers this year, after shipping the same
record-high volume last year. For the statement, click on link.reuters.com/byk25t
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei hits 23-mth high, buoyed by Abe comments
> Wall St climbs as China data puts S&P back at 5-yr high
> TREASURIES OUTLOOK-Prices fall on ECB talk
> Yen pummelled to 2 1/2-year low vs dollar
> Gold tops $1,675 on ECB comments; PGMs up on China
> Oil rises after Saudi Arabia cuts output
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> CVC in talks to buy control of PLDT unit
> GT Capital's share placement raises $350 mln
> Philippine Nov exports rise 5.5 pct y/y
> Abe to visit SE Asia to boost economic ties
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)