MANILA, Jan 17 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0009 GMT -------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1472.34 0.00 0.00
USD/JPY 88.73 0.40 0.35
US 10YR 1.82 0.16 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1679.89 0.06 1.00
US CRUDE 94.14 -0.11 -0.10
DOW JONES 13511.23 -0.17 -23.66
ASIA ADRS 133.68 -0.82 -1.11
FTSE 100 6103.98 -0.22 -13.33
----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares consolidate, global growth worry
weighs
SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks fall further; Indonesia at record
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Central bank to release M3, bank lending data for November
- Annual Business Prospects forum of the Foreign
Correspondents Association of the Philippines, Ballroom,
Mandarin Oriental hote, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. [0100-0400 GMT]
- Cebu Pacific holds press conference to announce its first
long haul route, Sapphire Function Rooms A & B, Crowne Plaza
Manila Galleria, Ortigas Avenue corner ADB Avenue, Quezon City,
11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
- BIR Commissioner Kim Henares and Justice Undersecretary
Francisco Baraan hold joint press conference on the latest tax
evasion case, DOJ Office, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO
PLDT expects to forge a deal soon with private equity firm
CVC Capital Partners Ltd to sell a stake in its
business process outsourcing unit, SPi Global Holdings, PLDT
Chairman Manuel Pangilinan said.
- JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS INC
The conglomerate raised $750 million from a 10-year,
fixed-rate bond issue that was priced at par.
MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.57 pct
> S&P 500 ends flat as bank profits temper growth concerns
> TREASURIES-US bond prices rise on view on Fed purchases
> Euro still looking for inspiration, yen firm
> Platinum up as S. Africa crisis stirs supply fears
> Oil rises on Algerian gas field attack, US stock draw
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Philippines diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)