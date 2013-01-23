MANILA, Jan 23 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0039 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1485.98 0.00 0.00
USD/JPY 88.59 -0.12 -0.11
US 10YR 1.84 -0.12 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1694.11 0.15 2.51
US CRUDE 96.74 0.06 0.06
DOW JONES 13712.21 0.46 62.51
ASIA ADRS 134.38 -0.62 -0.84
FTSE 100 6179.17 -0.03 -1.81
------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-BoJ to buy assets, S&P 500 sets new 5-year
high
SE Asia Stocks-Most end off lows; late buying seen after BOJ
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Forum on What's Next for the Banks' Profitability:
Business & Regulatory Challenges, The Peninsula Manila, 3:00
p.m. [0600 GMT]
- Press conference of the APEC Business Advisory Council,
Pasay Room A, Level 3, Makati Shangri-La, 3:45 p.m. [0700 GMT]
- The International Monetary Fund's resident representative
holds press briefing on the 2013 Article IV Consultation with
the Philippines, Visayas Room, Executive Business Center, 5/F,
5-Storey Building, BSP Complex, 4:30 p.m. [0830 GMT]
- CBRE holds media briefing on investment destinations and
real estate outlook for 2013, Makati Shangri-La, 11:30 a.m.
[0330 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP
The conglomerate said its board has approved an equity
fund-raising exercise involving up to 1.33 billion common shares
at the issue price of at least 4.60 pesos per share. For the
disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/pup45t
- SAN MIGUEL CORP
The conglomerate is soliciting from the holders of its
outstanding $600 million exchangeable bonds due 2014 their
consent to tender their bonds for repurchase. The Philippine
Stock Exchange has granted the company's request for a trading
suspension from Wednesday until Jan. 30. For the disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/tup45t
- PHILIPPINE NATIONAL BANK, ALLIED BANKING CORP
The mid-sized lender said its merger with affiliate Allied
Bank will take effect on Feb. 9. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/cyj45t
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)