MANILA, Jan 24 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0008 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1492.56 0.00 0.00 USD/JPY 88.53 -0.07 -0.06 US 10YR 1.82 -0.60 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1685.16 0.00 0.02 US CRUDE 95.42 0.20 0.19 DOW JONES 13779.33 0.49 67.12 ASIA ADRS 134.10 -0.21 -0.28 FTSE 100 6197.64 0.30 18.47 --------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities climb on strong earnings, yen steadies SE Asia Stocks-Most up; selective buying in reporting season WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank holds policy review meeting; decision to be announced around 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT] - Universal Robina Corp holds special stockholders' meeting, Sapphire A&B, Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, Ortigas Avenue corner Asian Development Bank Avenue, Quezon City, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT] - 14th Asia Pacific Life Insurance Congress' news conference, The Bayleaf Intramuros, Muralla cor. Victoria Streets, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT] - U.S. Philippines Society (USPS), in cooperation with PLDT and Manila Electric Co, holds press briefing. Guests include PLDT and Meralco Chairman and USPS Co-Chair Manuel Pangilinan, Ambassador John Negroponte, Makati Business Club Chairman Ramon del Rosario, and Philippine Ambassador to the U.S. Joey Cuisia, Tower Club, Philam Tower, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO The conglomerate has raised $300 million via a club loan deal with ANZ, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. Proceeds will be used to refinance PLDT's existing debt, Reuters Basis Point reported, citing unnamed sources. - LEISURE & RESORTS WORLD CORP The company said its board had approved the private placement of preferred shares to raise 1.75 billion pesos ($43 million) to finance its casino and resort projects. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/juw45t - PHILEX MINING CORP The country's top gold and copper miner said it was evaluating its position regarding the state regulator Pollution Adjudication Board's ruling ordering it to cease and desist from operating one of its tailings pond that leaked in August last year and to pay a fine of 92.8 million pesos for the spill. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/muw45t MARKET NEWS > Nikkei extends losses; Apple suppliers in spotlight > S&P up for sixth day, Apple slip could halt rally > TREASURIES-Prices edge up as US debt ceiling extended > Yen rebound pauses for now, eye on China data > Gold down on EU data, better economic outlook > US oil prices plunge after Seaway pipeline cuts rates REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > IMF raises 2013 Philippine growth fcast to 6 pct > Philippines' corn losses seen due to typhoon > China:Philippines' UN request complicates issue (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)