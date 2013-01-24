MANILA, Jan 24 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
--------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0008 GMT -------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1492.56 0.00 0.00
USD/JPY 88.53 -0.07 -0.06
US 10YR 1.82 -0.60 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1685.16 0.00 0.02
US CRUDE 95.42 0.20 0.19
DOW JONES 13779.33 0.49 67.12
ASIA ADRS 134.10 -0.21 -0.28
FTSE 100 6197.64 0.30 18.47
---------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities climb on strong earnings, yen
steadies
SE Asia Stocks-Most up; selective buying in reporting season
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Central bank holds policy review meeting; decision to be
announced around 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
- Universal Robina Corp holds special stockholders' meeting,
Sapphire A&B, Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, Ortigas Avenue
corner Asian Development Bank Avenue, Quezon City, 4:00 p.m.
[0800 GMT]
- 14th Asia Pacific Life Insurance Congress' news
conference, The Bayleaf Intramuros, Muralla cor. Victoria
Streets, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
- U.S. Philippines Society (USPS), in cooperation with PLDT
and Manila Electric Co, holds press briefing. Guests include
PLDT and Meralco Chairman and USPS Co-Chair Manuel Pangilinan,
Ambassador John Negroponte, Makati Business Club Chairman Ramon
del Rosario, and Philippine Ambassador to the U.S. Joey Cuisia,
Tower Club, Philam Tower, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO
The conglomerate has raised $300 million via a club loan
deal with ANZ, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate
Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. Proceeds will be used to
refinance PLDT's existing debt, Reuters Basis Point reported,
citing unnamed sources.
- LEISURE & RESORTS WORLD CORP
The company said its board had approved the private
placement of preferred shares to raise 1.75 billion pesos ($43
million) to finance its casino and resort projects. For the
disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/juw45t
- PHILEX MINING CORP
The country's top gold and copper miner said it was
evaluating its position regarding the state regulator Pollution
Adjudication Board's ruling ordering it to cease and desist from
operating one of its tailings pond that leaked in August last
year and to pay a fine of 92.8 million pesos for the spill. For
the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/muw45t
