MANILA, Jan 28 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. --------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1502.96 0.54 8.14 USD/JPY 91.00 0.12 0.11 US 10YR 1.95 0.08 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1658.54 0.00 0.05 US CRUDE 95.90 0.02 0.02 DOW JONES 13895.98 0.51 70.65 ASIA ADRS 134.31 -0.09 -0.13 FTSE 100 6284.45 0.31 19.54 --------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro rise as economic outlook brightens SE Asia Stocks-Manila near record; bank buying lifts Bangkok STOCKS TO WATCH - BDO UNIBANK INC The Philippines' largest lender said its board had approved the declaration of dividends on class A preferred shares at the rate of 6.5 percent per annum for a total of 340.3 million pesos ($8 million). For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/hum55t - UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORP The food and beverage firm said it was looking to invest about $60 million in a power project. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/jum55t MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises, hits 11,000 at open > S&P 500 vaults 1,500 as Wall St extends rally > TREASURIES-Yields up on euro zone recovery signs > Euro gains as bank fears ease; yen slide vs dollar > Gold posts biggest weekly drop in five weeks > Profit-taking leaves oil flat after strong week REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Okada sues Wynn Resorts to keep board seat > Maybank injects $100 mln into Philippine unit > Nov imports at 3-mth low, weakness to persist ($1 = 40.6700 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)