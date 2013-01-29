MANILA, Jan 29 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT -------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1502.96 0.00 0.00
USD/JPY 90.45 -0.43 -0.39
US 10YR 1.96 -0.19 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1656.70 0.14 2.36
US CRUDE 96.51 0.07 0.07
DOW JONES 13881.93 -0.10 -14.05
ASIA ADRS 133.57 -0.55 -0.74
FTSE 100 6294.41 0.16 9.96
----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. economic optimism drives bonds lower,
oil up
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up-Manila at near record; Thai at
18-yr high
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Central bank to release real estate loans data for
September
STOCKS TO WATCH
- MANILA ELECTRIC CO
The power firm said its board had approved the execution of
a memorandum of understanding between its Meralco PowerGen Corp
unit and Global Business Power Corp to jointly pursue power
generation projects in the Philippines. For the disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/wyn55t
- SAN MIGUEL CORP
The Philippines' most diversified conglomerate is seeking
almost $2 billion in loans, Basis Point reported citing unnamed
sources, including a five-year loan of at least $1 billion and
$300 million for working capital requirements.
- INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES INC
The global port operator said it was seeking to raise
another $100 million under its Medium Term Note Programme
following a recent $300 million debt issue. For the disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/mas55t
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei drops on firmer yen; upcoming earnings in focus
> S&P 500 eases, ends longest winning run in 8 years
> TREASURIES-Prices ease as durable orders rise
> Sterling gets mauled, yen bears take a breather
> Platinum down 1.2 pct as Amplats delays job cuts
> Brent crude futures settle higher as US data
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> C.bank sees Jan annual inflation at 2.5-3.4 pct
> Philex pushes back S.China Sea drilling to 2015
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)