MANILA, Jan 29 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1502.96 0.00 0.00 USD/JPY 90.45 -0.43 -0.39 US 10YR 1.96 -0.19 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1656.70 0.14 2.36 US CRUDE 96.51 0.07 0.07 DOW JONES 13881.93 -0.10 -14.05 ASIA ADRS 133.57 -0.55 -0.74 FTSE 100 6294.41 0.16 9.96 ---------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. economic optimism drives bonds lower, oil up SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up-Manila at near record; Thai at 18-yr high WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to release real estate loans data for September STOCKS TO WATCH - MANILA ELECTRIC CO The power firm said its board had approved the execution of a memorandum of understanding between its Meralco PowerGen Corp unit and Global Business Power Corp to jointly pursue power generation projects in the Philippines. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/wyn55t - SAN MIGUEL CORP The Philippines' most diversified conglomerate is seeking almost $2 billion in loans, Basis Point reported citing unnamed sources, including a five-year loan of at least $1 billion and $300 million for working capital requirements. - INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES INC The global port operator said it was seeking to raise another $100 million under its Medium Term Note Programme following a recent $300 million debt issue. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/mas55t MARKET NEWS > Nikkei drops on firmer yen; upcoming earnings in focus > S&P 500 eases, ends longest winning run in 8 years > TREASURIES-Prices ease as durable orders rise > Sterling gets mauled, yen bears take a breather > Platinum down 1.2 pct as Amplats delays job cuts > Brent crude futures settle higher as US data REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > C.bank sees Jan annual inflation at 2.5-3.4 pct > Philex pushes back S.China Sea drilling to 2015 ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)