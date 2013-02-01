MANILA, Feb 1 Following are some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
--------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0030 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1498.11 -0.26 -3.85
USD/JPY 91.62 -0.11 -0.10
US 10YR 1.99 0.45 0.01
SPOT GOLD 1662.46 -0.03 -0.53
US CRUDE 97.67 0.18 0.18
DOW JONES 13860.58 -0.36 -49.84
ASIA ADRS 135.76 0.10 0.14
FTSE 100 6276.88 -0.73 -46.23
----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge up, capped ahead of U.S.
payrolls
SE Asia Stocks-Weaker despite inflows; Manila off from
record high
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Government Service Insurance System holds media briefing,
11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
- Central bank to release consumer loans data for September
- Day 2 of 5th Global Conference of the Global Organization
of Parliamentarians Against Corruption (Gopac), PICC, 8:30
a.m.-7:00 p.m. [0030-1100 GMT]
- J.P. Morgan holds media briefing on its 2013 Philippine
equities market outlook; Mandaluyong Room, Makati Shangri-La
Hotel, 1:30 p.m. [0530 GMT]
- Regional meeting of French economic counsellors, with
Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima and European Union Ambassador
Guy Ledoux as guests during a luncheon session, Hotel
Intercontinental Manila. Press briefing follows after lunch.
STOCKS TO WATCH
- ROBINSONS LAND CORP
Robinsons Land Corp and Universal Entertainment Corp
of Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada agreed to extend
negotiations to develop a $1 billion casino project in the
country. To read the disclosure from Universal Entertainment,
click on link.reuters.com/qap65t
- BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS
The country's biggest lender by market value said its 2012
net income rose 27 percent from a year earlier to 16.3 billion
pesos ($401 million).
- PETRON CORP
The oil refiner has raised $500 million via the sale of
undated subordinated capital securities. For the disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/fap65t
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises, poised to post 12th straight wk of gains
> S&P 500 posts biggest monthly gain since October 2011
> TREASURIES-Prices steady in mixed U.S. data
> Downtrodden yen sees no relief; China data in focus
> Gold down almost 1 percent after failing to rally
> Brent crude rises, premium widens over US crude
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Q4 GDP surprises, strong peso causes anxiety
> Cbank says strong growth provides policy leeway
> Philippines says no need for capital controls
> San Miguel shares rise after bond tender offer
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)