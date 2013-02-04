MANILA, Feb 4 Following are some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT -------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1513.17 1.01 15.06
USD/JPY 92.72 0.00 0.00
US 10YR 2.04 0.71 0.01
SPOT GOLD 1665.19 -0.08 -1.35
US CRUDE 97.54 -0.24 -0.23
DOW JONES 14009.79 1.08 149.21
ASIA ADRS 136.94 0.87 1.18
FTSE 100 6347.24 1.12 70.36
----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher after US jobs, ISM
SE Asia Stocks-Firmer; Manila, Jakarta at record high;
Thailand at 18-yr peak
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Bureau of Treasury holds T-bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500
GMT]
STOCK TO WATCH
- PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO
The country's most valuable firm expects its 2012 core
profit to hit its guidance of 37 billion pesos ($909 million).
Full-year audited results will be released on March 5. For the
disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/dew65t
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by John Mair)