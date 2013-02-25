MANILA, Feb 25 Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT -----------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1515.60 0.88 13.18
USD/JPY 94.16 0.84 0.78
US 10YR 1.98 0.78 0.02
SPOT GOLD 1577.21 -0.20 -3.09
US CRUDE 93.19 0.06 0.06
DOW JONES 14000.57 0.86 119.95
ASIA ADRS 136.49 1.50 2.02
FTSE 100 6335.70 0.70 44.16
--------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro hits 6-week low on ECB loan repayment,
Italian elections
SE Asia Stocks-Recover; Indonesia, Malaysia see foreign
inflows
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Manila Electric Co holds media briefing on 2012 financial
and operating results, 14/F Quezon City Room, Lopez Building,
Meralco Center, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP, JG SUMMIT
HOLDINGS INC
The two conglomerates said they had agreed to form an
exlusive strategic partnership to jointly pursue and bid for the
17.5 billion peso ($430 million) Mactan Cebu International
Airport Passenger Terminal Project. To view the disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/faz26t.
- ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CORP
The power producer posted an 89 percent increase in
full-year recurring net profit. To view the statement, click on
link.reuters.com/naz26t
- ATLAS CONSOLIDATED MINING AND DEVELOPMENT CORP
The copper miner posted a 46 percent increase in full-year
core profit. To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/raz26t
MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average rises 2.02 pct
> Wall St rebounds on HP results, Fed officials' views
> U.S. bond prices firm before Bernanke's testimony
> Yen & sterling both slump, euro eyes Italy elections
> Gold posts second weekly loss on economic hopes
> Oil slightly higher for day, down for the week
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Richard Pullin)