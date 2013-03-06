MANILA, March 6 Following are some company-related and market
news which could have an impact on the local market.
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT -------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 .SPX 1539.79 0.96 14.590
USD/JPY JPY= 93.31 0.03 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 1.8944 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD XAU= 1577.55 0.16 2.490
US CRUDE CLc1 90.77 -0.06 -0.050
DOW JONES .DJI 14253.77 0.89 125.95
ASIA ADRS .BKAS 137.56 0.95 1.29
------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-China bets, U.S. data lift Dow to record; oil up
SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Philippine rises on strong PLDT results
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc and Aboitiz Power Corp to
hold analysts' briefing on 2012 financial and operating results, Makati B,
Makati Shangri-la Hotel, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO
Shares in Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co (PLDT) jumped to
their highest in five years on Tuesday after the country's most valuable listed
firm posted a six-fold rise in quarterly profit.
- ABOITIZ POWER CORP, ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES INC
Aboitiz Power posted a 12 percent increase in quarterly net profit, helping
parent Aboitiz Equity grew its net profit by 15 percent. To view the full
earnings disclosures, click on: and
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)