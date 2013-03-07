Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0009 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1541.46 0.11 1.670
USD/JPY 93.92 -0.15 -0.140
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9358 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1580.64 -0.17 -2.670
US CRUDE 90.46 0.03 0.030
DOW JONES 14296.24 0.30 42.47
ASIA ADRS 138.06 0.37 0.50
-----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS--Stocks rise on data; euro off before ECB
meet
SE ASIA STOCKS-Up on Dow rally; Indonesia, Philippines hit
record high
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Central bank to release foreign reserves data for February
- Asian Development Bank holds a live chat on free trade in
Asia, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. [0600 to 0700 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- GLOBE TELECOM INC
Globe said it had signed a $75 million term loan facility
with The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd as lender and the
proceeds would be used to finance 2013 capital expenditures. To
view the statement, click on link.reuters.com/haf56t.
- METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST CO
The lender posted a 40 percent increase in full-year 2012
net income. To view the statement, click on link.reuters.com/kaf56t.
- BDO UNIBANK INC
The bank said it had raised 5 billion pesos ($123 million)
via an offer of long-term negotiable certificates of time
deposit to support its medium-term growth objectives and
lengthen the maturity profile of its funding sources. To view
the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/naf56t.
- RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANK CORP
The midsized lender said its board had approved a top-up
offering of shares worth of up $100 million by its main
shareholder Pan Malayan Management and Investment Corp. To view
the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/byx46t.
- PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO
Moody's Investors Service says that PLDT's full-year results
for 2012 were in line with expectations, and have no impact on
PLDT's current Baa2 rating and its stable outlook.
MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.88 pct
> Dow ends at another record high, S&P up on job picture
> Prices fall on private jobs data ahead of debt supply
> Sterling first to crack as BOE, BOJ, ECB meetings loom
> Gold up, faces headwind from Wall Street rally
> Oil falls to $111/bbl on U.S. inventory build
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Ayala, Rizal launch $350 mln in share sales-IFR
> San Miguel looks to buy oil, natural gas fields
> PLDT: Citigroup cuts to sell - theflyonthewall.com
> Malaysia troops find 13 bodies after Sabah assault
> SM Investments 2012 net profit rises 16.3 pct y/y
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Philippines diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 40.7000 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Manila newsroom)