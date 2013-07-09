MANILA, July 9 Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1640.46 0.53 8.57
USD/JPY 101.06 0.11 0.11
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.64 0.00 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1234.94 -0.08 -0.95
US CRUDE 102.99 -0.15 -0.15
DOW JONES 15224.69 0.59 88.85
ASIA ADRS 135.17 -0.49 -0.67
-----------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
- AYALA LAND INC, PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB INC
The Philippines' biggest property developer said its Varejo
Corp unit has entered into a joint venture agreement with
Entenso Equities Inc, a unit of retailer Puregold, to develop
and operate mid-market supermarkets for some of Ayala Land's new
integrated and mixed-use developments. For the filing, click on
(link.reuters.com/hyb59t).
- BDO UNIBANK INC, BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS
, METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST CO
Fitch Ratings said the Philippine central bank's decision to
lower risk-weights on foreign-currency-denominated Philippine
government bonds will provide a one-off boost to banks'
regulatory capital ratios now that the sovereign ratings are
investment grade.
- NEXTSTAGE INC
Shares of holding firm NextStage with interests in
information technology resume trading after a suspension since
May 16, 2008, as it has finally met the Philippine Stock
Exchange's minimum public ownership requirement. For the
exchange's notice, click on (link.reuters.com/qyv49t).
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei set to rebound on strong global lead
> Wall St rises as attention turns to earnings season
> U.S. bonds rally after post-payrolls selloff
> Dollar rally loses some steam, China data eyed
> Gold rises on U.S. dollar's fall, bargain hunting
> Brent crude edges lower as supply concerns ease
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Fitch: Investment grade rtgs benefit Philippine banks' capital
> Rupee leads Asia FX losses as US jobs spur fears of outflows
> San Miguel says has talked with ANA for Philippine Air deal
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)