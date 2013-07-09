MANILA, July 9 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1640.46 0.53 8.57 USD/JPY 101.06 0.11 0.11 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.64 0.00 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1234.94 -0.08 -0.95 US CRUDE 102.99 -0.15 -0.15 DOW JONES 15224.69 0.59 88.85 ASIA ADRS 135.17 -0.49 -0.67 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares post gains, China worries linger SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippine, Thailand extend slide STOCKS TO WATCH - AYALA LAND INC, PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB INC The Philippines' biggest property developer said its Varejo Corp unit has entered into a joint venture agreement with Entenso Equities Inc, a unit of retailer Puregold, to develop and operate mid-market supermarkets for some of Ayala Land's new integrated and mixed-use developments. For the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/hyb59t). - BDO UNIBANK INC, BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS , METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST CO Fitch Ratings said the Philippine central bank's decision to lower risk-weights on foreign-currency-denominated Philippine government bonds will provide a one-off boost to banks' regulatory capital ratios now that the sovereign ratings are investment grade. - NEXTSTAGE INC Shares of holding firm NextStage with interests in information technology resume trading after a suspension since May 16, 2008, as it has finally met the Philippine Stock Exchange's minimum public ownership requirement. For the exchange's notice, click on (link.reuters.com/qyv49t). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to rebound on strong global lead > Wall St rises as attention turns to earnings season > U.S. bonds rally after post-payrolls selloff > Dollar rally loses some steam, China data eyed > Gold rises on U.S. dollar's fall, bargain hunting > Brent crude edges lower as supply concerns ease REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Fitch: Investment grade rtgs benefit Philippine banks' capital > Rupee leads Asia FX losses as US jobs spur fears of outflows > San Miguel says has talked with ANA for Philippine Air deal ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)