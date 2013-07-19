MANILA, July 19 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0022 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1689.37 0.50 8.46 USD/JPY 100.77 0.37 0.37 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.52 -0.37 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1283.41 -0.08 -1.08 US CRUDE 108.00 -0.04 -0.04 DOW JONES 15548.54 0.50 78.02 ASIA ADRS 142.11 -0.09 -0.13 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record highs on Bernanke, yen drops SE Asia Stocks-Mostly firmer; Thailand, Philippines near 6-wk highs WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to release balance of payments data for June; external debt ratios for April - Central bank hosts appreciation dinner for the banking community, BSP Assembly Hall, BSP complex, 6:00 p.m. [1000 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - ALLIANCE GLOBAL GROUP INC Travellers International Hotel Group, a joint venture between casino operator Genting Hong Kong Ltd and Philippine conglomerate Alliance Global, will spend $600 million to expand its Manila casino-hotel business in the next three years, saying the delay in its $1 billion initial public offering will not slow down its plans. - MEGAWORLD CORP The property developer said it was on track to hit its target of 70 billion pesos ($1.6 billion) in reservation sales for the current year. For the statement, click on (link.reuters.com/jyd79t). - BERJAYA PHILIPPINES INC British car dealer HR Owen has rejected a 32.5 million pound ($49.31 million) takeover bid from Philippine investment group Berjaya, saying the unacceptable offer undervalued the firm. - SAN MIGUEL CORP SAN Miguel said its unlisted power unit, SMC Global Power Holdings Corp, has started building a 600-megawatt coal-fired power plant in Mindanao to help address the island's growing power crisis. To view the statement, click on (link.reuters.com/nyd79t). - PHILIPPINE SAVINGS BANK, METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST CO PSBank, a unit of Metrobank, said its first-half net income more than doubled on the continued expansion of its loan portfolio and gains from investments. For the statement, (click on link.reuters.com/muj79t) MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.68 pct > Dow, S&P 500 end at all-time highs on earnings, Bernanke > U.S. bond prices fall on upbeat factory, claims data > Yen under pressure, major chart levels tested > Gold rebounds on crude oil gains, short-covering > US crude hits 16-mth high above $108 ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)