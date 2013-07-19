MANILA, July 19 Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0022 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1689.37 0.50 8.46
USD/JPY 100.77 0.37 0.37
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.52 -0.37 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1283.41 -0.08 -1.08
US CRUDE 108.00 -0.04 -0.04
DOW JONES 15548.54 0.50 78.02
ASIA ADRS 142.11 -0.09 -0.13
-----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit record highs on Bernanke, yen
drops
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly firmer; Thailand, Philippines near
6-wk highs
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Central bank to release balance of payments data for June;
external debt ratios for April
- Central bank hosts appreciation dinner for the banking
community, BSP Assembly Hall, BSP complex, 6:00 p.m. [1000 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- ALLIANCE GLOBAL GROUP INC
Travellers International Hotel Group, a joint venture
between casino operator Genting Hong Kong Ltd and
Philippine conglomerate Alliance Global, will spend $600 million
to expand its Manila casino-hotel business in the next three
years, saying the delay in its $1 billion initial public
offering will not slow down its plans.
- MEGAWORLD CORP
The property developer said it was on track to hit its
target of 70 billion pesos ($1.6 billion) in reservation sales
for the current year. For the statement, click on (link.reuters.com/jyd79t).
- BERJAYA PHILIPPINES INC
British car dealer HR Owen has rejected a 32.5
million pound ($49.31 million) takeover bid from Philippine
investment group Berjaya, saying the unacceptable offer
undervalued the firm.
- SAN MIGUEL CORP
SAN Miguel said its unlisted power unit, SMC Global Power
Holdings Corp, has started building a 600-megawatt coal-fired
power plant in Mindanao to help address the island's growing
power crisis. To view the statement, click on (link.reuters.com/nyd79t).
- PHILIPPINE SAVINGS BANK, METROPOLITAN BANK &
TRUST CO
PSBank, a unit of Metrobank, said its first-half net income
more than doubled on the continued expansion of its loan
portfolio and gains from investments. For the statement, (click
on link.reuters.com/muj79t)
MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.68 pct
> Dow, S&P 500 end at all-time highs on earnings, Bernanke
> U.S. bond prices fall on upbeat factory, claims data
> Yen under pressure, major chart levels tested
> Gold rebounds on crude oil gains, short-covering
> US crude hits 16-mth high above $108
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Philippines diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)