Following are some company-related and market news which could
have an impact on the local market.
------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2332 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1680.91 0.28 4.65
USD/JPY 99.59 0.02 0.02
US 10YR 2.49 -0.09 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1275.69 0.02 0.30
US CRUDE 106.44 -0.04 -0.04
DOW JONES 15470.52 0.12 18.67
ASIA ADRS 142.24 0.69 0.98
FTSE 100 6571.93 0.24 15.58
-------------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain after Bernanke comments, yields
slip
SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly firmer ahead of Bernanke testimony
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Megaworld Corp holds annual stockholders'
meeting, Grand Ballroom, Eastwood Richmonde Hotel, 17 Orchard
Road, Eastwood City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- BERJAYA PHILIPPINES
Philippine investment group Berjaya Philippines
on Wednesday made a takeover bid for upmarket British car dealer
HR Owen.
- PHILEX PETROLEUM CORP
Philex Petroleum said its majority owned subsidiary Pitkin
Petroleum Plc has completed the sale of all its interests in
Vietnam American Exploration Company LLC for about 2.1 billion
pesos ($48 million). To read full disclosure click on link.reuters.com/wyt69t
($1 = 43.3825 Philippine pesos)
(Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Joseph Radford)