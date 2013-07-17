Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2332 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1680.91 0.28 4.65 USD/JPY 99.59 0.02 0.02 US 10YR 2.49 -0.09 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1275.69 0.02 0.30 US CRUDE 106.44 -0.04 -0.04 DOW JONES 15470.52 0.12 18.67 ASIA ADRS 142.24 0.69 0.98 FTSE 100 6571.93 0.24 15.58 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares gain after Bernanke comments, yields slip SE ASIA STOCKS-Mostly firmer ahead of Bernanke testimony WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Megaworld Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Grand Ballroom, Eastwood Richmonde Hotel, 17 Orchard Road, Eastwood City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - BERJAYA PHILIPPINES Philippine investment group Berjaya Philippines on Wednesday made a takeover bid for upmarket British car dealer HR Owen. - PHILEX PETROLEUM CORP Philex Petroleum said its majority owned subsidiary Pitkin Petroleum Plc has completed the sale of all its interests in Vietnam American Exploration Company LLC for about 2.1 billion pesos ($48 million). To read full disclosure click on link.reuters.com/wyt69t MARKET NEWS > Nikkei likely to hit 2-month highs > Wall St gets a lift from Bernanke's flexible Fed view > U.S. yields fall as Bernanke curbs bond-buying worries > Dollar rebounds from 3-week low after Bernanke remarks > Gold tumbles as Bernanke sees Fed tapering later in yr > Oil rises as U.S. inventories drop anew, gasoline off ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com ($1 = 43.3825 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Joseph Radford)