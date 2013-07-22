MANILA, July 22 Following is some
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0017 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1692.09 -0.16 -2.72
USD/JPY 99.79 -0.84 -0.85
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.48 -0.22 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1312.79 1.32 17.05
US CRUDE 108.35 0.28 0.30
DOW JONES 15543.74 -0.03 -4.80
ASIA ADRS 141.87 -0.17 -0.24
-----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese stocks lead Asia up after Abe's
victory
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thailand, Philippines off near 6-wk
highs
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- President Benigno Aquino delivers his State of the Nation
Address
STOCKS TO WATCH
- PAL HOLDINGS INC, SAN MIGUEL CORP, GT
CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC
Philippine beer-and-tobacco tycoon Lucio Tan said on Friday
he was willing to sell all his remaining stake in the country's
flag-carrier, Philippine Airlines, and open to selling to
foreign or local buyers.
- AYALA LAND INC
The Philippines' biggest property developer launched on
Friday its public offer of 15 billion pesos ($346 million) worth
of bonds due 2024, its largest debt issue for a single tenor.
The offer runs until July 25 and the proceeds will be used to
finance capital expenditures. To view the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/ryk79t).
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei pulls back from 8-week high on profit-taking
> Nasdaq, Dow slip on tech weakness, S&P 500 edges up
> US bond prices rise for 2nd wk; weak stocks support
> Yen rises ahead of Japan vote
> Gold up 2nd week on Fed stimulus reassurance
> US crude oil trades above Brent for 1st time in 3 yrs
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines' June BOP surplus at 5-month high
> San Miguel raises $400 mln from Manila Electric share sale
> Universal director altered document on Manila payment
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
S.Korea China Hong Kong
Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS
Currency Eurostocks JP bonds
ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS
US
Europe
Asia
DIARIES & DATA:
Philippines diary
U.S. earnings diary
European diary
Asia Macro
TOP NEWS
Front Page Asian companies
U.S. company News European companies
Forex news Global Economy
Tech, Media and Telecoms
Financials General/political
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
(Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)