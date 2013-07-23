MANILA, July 23 Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0016 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1695.53 0.20 3.44
USD/JPY 99.41 -0.23 -0.23
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.48 0.00 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1333.91 -0.08 -1.13
US CRUDE 107.01 0.07 0.07
DOW JONES 15545.55 0.01 1.81
ASIA ADRS 142.49 0.43 0.62
-----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks seek inspiration; dollar
struggles
SE Asia Stocks-Most up, Indonesia weakens on consumer stocks
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Japan International Cooperation Agency holds news
conference, 40/F Yuchengco Tower RCBC Plaza, Makati City, 10:00
a.m. [0200 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- SAN MIGUEL CORP, MANILA ELECTRIC CO,
METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP, PHILIPPINE LONG
DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO
Philippine conglomerate San Miguel is willing to sell more
shares in Manila Electric to the Metro Pacific group, San Miguel
President Ramon Ang said on Monday.
- ABOITIZ POWER CORP
Aboitiz Power, one of the Philippines' biggest power
producers, said it was studying its option to bid for four
state-owned power barges. For the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/zas79t)
- DMCI HOLDINGS INC
DMCI has signed an agreement with a unit of San Miguel
Holdings Corp for an engineering, procurement and construction
contract for the latter's Ninoy Aquino International Airport
Expressway Project. To view the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/vyr79t).
(Compiled by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)