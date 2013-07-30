MANILA, July 30 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1685.33 -0.37 -6.32 USD/JPY 98.13 0.19 0.19 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.60 0.05 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1327.51 0.04 0.52 US CRUDE 104.32 -0.22 -0.23 DOW JONES 15521.97 -0.24 -36.86 ASIA ADRS 138.36 -1.41 -1.97 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks down, dollar at 5-week low ahead of Fed SE Asia Stocks-Most at multi-week lows amid weak globals WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Philippine ETF Investment Convention, with Philippine Stock Exchange President Hans Sicat as speaker, InterContinental Hotel, Makati City - First Regional Competitiveness Summit to introduce the cities/municipalities competitiveness index, Grand Ballroom, InterContinental Hotel, 11:00 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. [0300 to 0615 GMT] - Bureau of Treasury holds investor briefing for its 10-year Retail Treasury Bond issue, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL CORP The conglomerate said it was in talks with Korea Water Resources Corp for a possible joint venture arrangement with respect to the Angat hydropower facility. To view the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/quc99t). - MANILA ELECTRIC CO, METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP, PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO The Metro Pacific group is not keen to buy any more shares in Meralco because additional purchases may trigger a tender offer, its chairman said on Monday. - SM INVESTMENTS CORP SM, the country's most valuable listed firm, launched on Monday its American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Level 1 programme, allowing U.S. investors to trade SM common shares and opening for SM the door that leads to a large pool of U.S. ADR investors. (link.reuters.com/wyg99t) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei may drop for 5th day as yen decline falters > Wall St declines as investors focus on Fed meeting > U.S. bonds fall on corporate supply before Fed talks > Dollar subdued ahead of Fed meet; Aussie pressured > Gold eases after 3-week gain, eyes on Fed meeting > Oil steadies after weekly slide, Europe outages support REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Meralco H1 net profit slips 3.2 pct y/y > SM Prime Q2 net profit up 14.5 pct y/y > Eramet warns on profit as nickel losses bite ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Sunil Nair)