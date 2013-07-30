MANILA, July 30 Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1685.33 -0.37 -6.32
USD/JPY 98.13 0.19 0.19
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.60 0.05 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1327.51 0.04 0.52
US CRUDE 104.32 -0.22 -0.23
DOW JONES 15521.97 -0.24 -36.86
ASIA ADRS 138.36 -1.41 -1.97
-----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks down, dollar at 5-week low ahead of
Fed
SE Asia Stocks-Most at multi-week lows amid weak globals
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Philippine ETF Investment Convention, with Philippine
Stock Exchange President Hans Sicat as speaker, InterContinental
Hotel, Makati City
- First Regional Competitiveness Summit to introduce the
cities/municipalities competitiveness index, Grand Ballroom,
InterContinental Hotel, 11:00 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. [0300 to 0615
GMT]
- Bureau of Treasury holds investor briefing for its 10-year
Retail Treasury Bond issue, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Makati
City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- SAN MIGUEL CORP
The conglomerate said it was in talks with Korea Water
Resources Corp for a possible joint venture arrangement with
respect to the Angat hydropower facility. To view the filing,
click on (link.reuters.com/quc99t).
- MANILA ELECTRIC CO, METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS
CORP, PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO
The Metro Pacific group is not keen to buy any more shares
in Meralco because additional purchases may trigger a tender
offer, its chairman said on Monday.
- SM INVESTMENTS CORP
SM, the country's most valuable listed firm, launched on
Monday its American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Level 1 programme,
allowing U.S. investors to trade SM common shares and opening
for SM the door that leads to a large pool of U.S. ADR
investors. (link.reuters.com/wyg99t)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Sunil Nair)