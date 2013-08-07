MANILA, Aug 7 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0028 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1697.37 -0.57 -9.77 USD/JPY 97.44 -0.31 -0.30 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.64 -0.14 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1275.46 -0.46 -5.83 US CRUDE 105.46 0.14 0.16 DOW JONES 15518.74 -0.60 -93.39 ASIA ADRS 141.48 0.55 0.78 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St falls, dollar falls vs yen as Fed path in focus SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks recover from early losses; Philippines underperforms WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co holds media and analyst briefings on Q2 financial and operating results, Manila B function room of Makati Shangri-la Hotel, 1:00 p.m. [0550 GMT] - Globe Telecom Inc holds analyst briefing on Q2 financial and operating results, Corporate Showroom, G/F Valero Telepark, 111 Valero Street, Salcedo Village, Makati City, 9:30 a.m. [0130 GMT] - Central bank to release foreign reserves data for July; second quarter inflation report - Department of Agriculture holds press conference to announce the agriculture sector's Q2 performance STOCKS TO WATCH - GLOBE TELECOM INC Globe, a unit of Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp, posted 72 percent year-on-year drop in first-half net profit. To view the results, click on (link.reuters.com/kyz22v). - JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP The Philippines' largest fast food chain operator said its board approved the appointment of a new president and chief executive officer, and posted a 32.4 percent year-on-year rise in second quarter net income. To view the filings, click on (link.reuters.com/vev22v) and (link.reuters.com/buv22v). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to fall as yen rises sharply vs dollar > Wall St finishes lower on uncertainty about Fed's move > U.S. bond prices little changed amid supply > Dollar slips to 6-week lows on yen, euro ticks up > Gold down 1.5 pct, hits near 3-week low on U.S. data > Oil falls on hopes for Iran talks REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippine CPI eases to near 4-yr low > Philippines' Petron H1 net surges 500 pct y/y > Eyeing China, Philippines gains U.S. ship > Record low rupee leads Asia FX slide ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Jijo Jacob)