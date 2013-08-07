MANILA, Aug 7 Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0028 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1697.37 -0.57 -9.77
USD/JPY 97.44 -0.31 -0.30
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.64 -0.14 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1275.46 -0.46 -5.83
US CRUDE 105.46 0.14 0.16
DOW JONES 15518.74 -0.60 -93.39
ASIA ADRS 141.48 0.55 0.78
-----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St falls, dollar falls vs yen as Fed
path in focus
SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks recover from early losses;
Philippines underperforms
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co holds media and
analyst briefings on Q2 financial and operating results, Manila
B function room of Makati Shangri-la Hotel, 1:00 p.m. [0550 GMT]
- Globe Telecom Inc holds analyst briefing on Q2 financial
and operating results, Corporate Showroom, G/F Valero Telepark,
111 Valero Street, Salcedo Village, Makati City, 9:30 a.m. [0130
GMT]
- Central bank to release foreign reserves data for July;
second quarter inflation report
- Department of Agriculture holds press conference to
announce the agriculture sector's Q2 performance
STOCKS TO WATCH
- GLOBE TELECOM INC
Globe, a unit of Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp,
posted 72 percent year-on-year drop in first-half net profit. To
view the results, click on (link.reuters.com/kyz22v).
- JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP
The Philippines' largest fast food chain operator said its
board approved the appointment of a new president and chief
executive officer, and posted a 32.4 percent year-on-year rise
in second quarter net income. To view the filings, click on (link.reuters.com/vev22v)
and (link.reuters.com/buv22v).
(Compiled by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Jijo Jacob)