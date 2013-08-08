MANILA, Aug 8 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0018 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1690.91 -0.38 -6.46 USD/JPY 96.78 0.47 0.45 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.61 0.31 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1284.31 -0.22 -2.83 US CRUDE 104.38 0.01 0.01 DOW JONES 15470.67 -0.31 -48.07 ASIA ADRS 139.74 -1.23 -1.74 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks still in the doldrums; China data looms SE Asia Stocks-Most rangebound ahead of holiday; Thai stocks flat WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Blessing of Philippine Airlines' brand new Airbus A321, PAL Express Hangar, Pasay City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - SM Investments Corp holds media and analyst briefing on Q2 financial and operating results, Meeting Rooms 4-6, SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City, 10:30 a.m. [0230 GMT] - Metro Pacific Investments Corp holds media briefing on its Q2 operating and financial results, MPIC Boardroom, 10/F MGO Building, Legazpi corner Dela Rosa Street, Legazpi Village, Makati City, 12:30 p.m. [0430 GMT] - International Container Terminal Services Inc holds investor teleconference on its Q2 financial and operating results, 5:00 p.m. [0900 GMT] - Ayala Land Inc holds analyst briefing on its Q2 financial and operating results, Ayala Learning Center, ground floor of MSE Building, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] - Manila Water Co Inc holds analyst briefing on its Q2 financial and operating results, 25/F South Rooms A & B, Ayala Tower 1, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] - Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc holds analyst briefing on its Q2 financial and operating results, South Room C, 25/F Tower One, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES INC The Manila-based global port operator said its wholly-owned unit in Mexico recently serviced its first vessel, the 5,500 TEU capacity Maersk Kalamata. To view the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/rah32v). - MELCO CROWN PHILIPPINES RESORTS CORP Melco, which is set to open a $1 billion casino resort in Manila's sprawling Entertainment City gaming complex next year, said it booked a pre-operating net loss of 1 billion pesos ($23 million) for the first half of 2013. (link.reuters.com/nah32v) - CHINA BANKING CORP The lender, partly owned by the Philippines' richest man, Henry Sy, posted a 46 percent increase in first-half net profit driven by higher net interest income and trading gains. (link.reuters.com/tah32v) MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 0.33 pct > Wall St slips for third day on Fed uncertainty > U.S. bond prices rise as higher yields lure buyers > Dollar overrun by the yen; China data looms large > Gold rises on dollar drop, Fed outlook eyed > Oil down for 4th day on rising North Sea output REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines aims to beat 2013 GDP growth goal > July forex reserves at 3-month high > PLDT Q2 net profit jumps 13 pct on year > Weaker stocks hurt Asia currencies ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Sunil Nair)