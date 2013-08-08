BRIEF-Summit Therapeutics reports loss for year ended 31 January 2017 of 21.4 million pounds
* Summit Therapeutics reports financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended 31 January 2017 and operational progress
MANILA, Aug 8 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0018 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1690.91 -0.38 -6.46 USD/JPY 96.78 0.47 0.45 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.61 0.31 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1284.31 -0.22 -2.83 US CRUDE 104.38 0.01 0.01 DOW JONES 15470.67 -0.31 -48.07 ASIA ADRS 139.74 -1.23 -1.74 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks still in the doldrums; China data looms SE Asia Stocks-Most rangebound ahead of holiday; Thai stocks flat WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Blessing of Philippine Airlines' brand new Airbus A321, PAL Express Hangar, Pasay City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - SM Investments Corp holds media and analyst briefing on Q2 financial and operating results, Meeting Rooms 4-6, SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City, 10:30 a.m. [0230 GMT] - Metro Pacific Investments Corp holds media briefing on its Q2 operating and financial results, MPIC Boardroom, 10/F MGO Building, Legazpi corner Dela Rosa Street, Legazpi Village, Makati City, 12:30 p.m. [0430 GMT] - International Container Terminal Services Inc holds investor teleconference on its Q2 financial and operating results, 5:00 p.m. [0900 GMT] - Ayala Land Inc holds analyst briefing on its Q2 financial and operating results, Ayala Learning Center, ground floor of MSE Building, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] - Manila Water Co Inc holds analyst briefing on its Q2 financial and operating results, 25/F South Rooms A & B, Ayala Tower 1, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] - Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc holds analyst briefing on its Q2 financial and operating results, South Room C, 25/F Tower One, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES INC The Manila-based global port operator said its wholly-owned unit in Mexico recently serviced its first vessel, the 5,500 TEU capacity Maersk Kalamata. To view the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/rah32v). - MELCO CROWN PHILIPPINES RESORTS CORP Melco, which is set to open a $1 billion casino resort in Manila's sprawling Entertainment City gaming complex next year, said it booked a pre-operating net loss of 1 billion pesos ($23 million) for the first half of 2013. (link.reuters.com/nah32v) - CHINA BANKING CORP The lender, partly owned by the Philippines' richest man, Henry Sy, posted a 46 percent increase in first-half net profit driven by higher net interest income and trading gains. (link.reuters.com/tah32v) MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 0.33 pct > Wall St slips for third day on Fed uncertainty > U.S. bond prices rise as higher yields lure buyers > Dollar overrun by the yen; China data looms large > Gold rises on dollar drop, Fed outlook eyed > Oil down for 4th day on rising North Sea output REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines aims to beat 2013 GDP growth goal > July forex reserves at 3-month high > PLDT Q2 net profit jumps 13 pct on year > Weaker stocks hurt Asia currencies ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Depomed- cooperation agreement with Starboard Value LP includes standstill commitments by Starboard
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 29 French drug maker Sanofi has hired advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business, several sources familiar with matter told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is expected to start after the European summer.