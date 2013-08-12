MANILA, Aug 12 Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0027 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 .SPX 1691.42 -0.36 -6.060
USD/JPY JPY= 96.14 -0.06 -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 2.5731 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD XAU= 1330.11 1.23 16.110
US CRUDE CLc1 105.81 -0.15 -0.160
DOW JONES .DJI 15425.51 -0.47 -72.81
ASIA ADRS .BKAS 141.33 0.12 0.17
-----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street ends worst week since June;
dollar rises
SE Asia Stocks-Thai, Vietnam stocks post weekly gain
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Central bank to release foreign direct investments data
for May.
- San Miguel Corp and its three listed units - Petron Corp,
San Miguel Pure Foods Co Inc, and San Miguel Brewery Inc -- hold
joint analyst briefing on Q2 financial and operating results,
Executive Dining Room, 2/F San Miguel head office, Mandaluyong
City, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
- Megaworld Corp holds teleconference with investors to
discuss H1 financial and reporting results, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS CO INC
The food manufacturing arm of conglomerate San Miguel Corp
said its first half net income grew 6 percent from a
year earlier on higher sales. (link.reuters.com/fyj32v)
- MANILA WATER CO INC
Manila Water, a unit of conglomerate Ayala Corp,
posted an 11 percent year-on-year rise in first-half net profit
on higher sales. (link.reuters.com/tuj32v)
MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei seen lower on Wall St fall;investors await Q2 GDP
> Wall St posts worst week since June with Fed in mind
> U.S. bond prices post small gains
> Dollar stabilises after losses, Japan data looms
> Gold climbs on weak US data, increase in SPDR holdings
> oil rises 2.5 percent on China, tight supply
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Ayala Land Q2 net income rises 31 pct y/y
> SM Investments H1 net jumps 16 pct y/y
> Metro Pacific H1 net up 7 pct on yr
> Macau casinos bet on China's middle class
> PLDT's results in line with expectations
> Aquino vows tough action after blasts
(Compiled by Erik dela Cruz)