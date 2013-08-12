MANILA, Aug 12 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0027 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 .SPX 1691.42 -0.36 -6.060 USD/JPY JPY= 96.14 -0.06 -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 2.5731 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD XAU= 1330.11 1.23 16.110 US CRUDE CLc1 105.81 -0.15 -0.160 DOW JONES .DJI 15425.51 -0.47 -72.81 ASIA ADRS .BKAS 141.33 0.12 0.17 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street ends worst week since June; dollar rises SE Asia Stocks-Thai, Vietnam stocks post weekly gain WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to release foreign direct investments data for May. - San Miguel Corp and its three listed units - Petron Corp, San Miguel Pure Foods Co Inc, and San Miguel Brewery Inc -- hold joint analyst briefing on Q2 financial and operating results, Executive Dining Room, 2/F San Miguel head office, Mandaluyong City, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT] - Megaworld Corp holds teleconference with investors to discuss H1 financial and reporting results, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS CO INC The food manufacturing arm of conglomerate San Miguel Corp said its first half net income grew 6 percent from a year earlier on higher sales. (link.reuters.com/fyj32v) - MANILA WATER CO INC Manila Water, a unit of conglomerate Ayala Corp, posted an 11 percent year-on-year rise in first-half net profit on higher sales. (link.reuters.com/tuj32v) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei seen lower on Wall St fall;investors await Q2 GDP > Wall St posts worst week since June with Fed in mind > U.S. bond prices post small gains > Dollar stabilises after losses, Japan data looms > Gold climbs on weak US data, increase in SPDR holdings > oil rises 2.5 percent on China, tight supply REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Ayala Land Q2 net income rises 31 pct y/y > SM Investments H1 net jumps 16 pct y/y > Metro Pacific H1 net up 7 pct on yr > Macau casinos bet on China's middle class > PLDT's results in line with expectations > Aquino vows tough action after blasts ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: (topnews.session.rservices.com) (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz)