MANILA, Aug 14 Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1694.16 0.28 4.69
USD/JPY 98.22 0.02 0.02
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.71 -0.34 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1321.31 0.05 0.62
US CRUDE 106.48 -0.33 -0.35
DOW JONES 15451.01 0.20 31.33
ASIA ADRS 143.03 0.87 1.24
-----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Bond yields, dollar rise on data; Wall St
ends higher
SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, Thai stocks outperform
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- GT Capital Holdings Inc holds an analyst briefing on its
Q2 financial and operating results, Grand Hyatt Sales Gallery,
8th Avenue corner 35th Street, Bonifacio Global City, 3:00 p.m.
[0700 GMT]
- Century Properties holds analyst briefing on its Q2
financial and operating results, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
- Philippines Port Development Summit with Transportation
and Communications Secretary Joseph Emilio Abaya as keynote
speaker, Hyatt Hotel and Casino Manila
- Smart Communications and Landbank of the Philippines to
launch savings mobilisation and micro-enterprise development
project, with BSP Deputy Governor Nestor Espenilla, World Bank
Country Director Chiyo Kanda, USAID-Philippines Mission Director
Gloria Steele and Senator Benigno "Bam" Aquino, Landbank Plaza,
Malate, Manila, 11:30 a.m. [0330 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORP
The Philippines' largest branded food products manufacturer
posted a 47 percent year-on-year rise in nine-month net profit.
For the results, click on (link.reuters.com/muf42v).
- ABS-CBN CORP, GMA NETWORK INC
The country's two largest media companies reported
double-digit growth in first-half net profit. To view the
results, click on (link.reuters.com/huf42v) and
(link.reuters.com/juf42v).
(Compiled by Erik dela Cruz)