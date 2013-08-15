MANILA, Aug 15 Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1685.39 -0.52 -8.77
USD/JPY 97.91 -0.21 -0.21
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.70 -0.28 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1341.10 0.49 6.51
US CRUDE 107.24 0.36 0.39
DOW JONES 15337.66 -0.73 -113.35
ASIA ADRS 142.54 -0.34 -0.49
-----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St ends down on Fed uncertainty; data
boosts Europe
SE Asia Stocks-Most off lows; Philippine leads regional
gains
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Central bank to release remittances data for June; foreign
portfolio investments for July
- Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc holds analyst briefing on its
Q2 financial and operating results, Nash Room, 3/F Mandarin
Oriental, Makati City, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT]
- Pure Gold Price Club holds joint analyst briefing and
global investor call on its H1 financial and operating results,
South Room A&B, 25/F, Tower One, Ayala Triangle, Ayala Avenue,
Makati City, 4:30 p.m. [830 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS INC
JG Summit, one of the Philippines' biggest conglomerates,
said its first-half net profit dropped 31 percent from a year
earlier mainly due to foreign exchange losses. But core profit
rose 32 percent. For the results, click on (link.reuters.com/zyg42v).
- LT GROUP INC
LT Group, the conglomerate owned by the Philippines'
second-richest man Lucio Tan, posted an 18 percent year-on-year
rise in first-half net income on higher revenue. (link.reuters.com/byn42v).
MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 1.46 pct
> Wall St falls on uncertainty about Fed's bond buying
> U.S. bond yields hover near two-year highs
> Dollar hemmed in as yield advantage narrows
> Gold rises 1 pct on commodities rally; silver up too
> Oil reaches 4-mth high as Middle East tensions flare
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom)