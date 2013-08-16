MANILA, Aug 16 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1661.32 -1.43 -24.07 USD/JPY 97.23 -0.12 -0.12 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.76 -0.11 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1364.29 -0.09 -1.26 US CRUDE 107.20 -0.12 -0.13 DOW JONES 15112.19 -1.47 -225.47 ASIA ADRS 141.16 -0.97 -1.38 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, bonds slide on U.S. economic data SE Asia Stocks-Most weak; Jakarta trims losses on expected rate decision WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Philippine Stock Exchange holds analyst briefing on its Q2 financial and operating results, PSE Ayala Boardroom, 3/F PSE Plaza, Ayala Triangle, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] - Mitchell Hooke, CEO of Minerals Council of Australia, to speak at the quarterly Philippine Mining Luncheon forum, Manila Polo Club, 12 noon to 2:30 p.m. [0400-0630 GMT] - Alliance Global Group Inc holds teleconference with investors on its Q2 financial and operating results, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP, AYALA CORP , SAN MIGUEL CORP, DMCI HOLDINGS INC The Philippines is set to reject the lone bid from Metro Pacific, which it received on Thursday, for a contract to build a $1.4 billion elevated railway extension project in Manila. - MEGAWORLD CORP Megaworld is allocating 1.5 billion pesos ($34 million) to build the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in the 72-hectare Iloilo Business Park. For the company statement, click on (link.reuters.com/nat42v). - PETRON CORP Oil refiner Petron said it was looking to acquire the LPG business of Liquigaz, a unit of SHV Energy of the Netherlands in the Philippines. (link.reuters.com/pat42v) - RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORP RCBC and affiliate Pan Malayan Management and Investment Corp signed share purchase agreements wherein RCBC agreed to sell to Pan Malayan its 7.66 percent stake in RCBC Realty Corp for 1 billion pesos, and its 49 percent stake in RCBC Land for 1.28 billion pesos. (link.reuters.com/rat42v) MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 1.60 pct > Wall St posts biggest drop since June on weak results > U.S. yields jump to 2-yr highs on upbeat claims data > Dollar suffers sharp reversal, capital flows eyed > Gold up 2 pct to above $1,360 on technical breakout > Oil hits four-month high as supply fears reign REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines set to reject lone bid for $1.4 bln railway project > Philippines July tax collection falls short of goal > Philippine remittances hit 6-month high in June > Philippines posts net portfolio inflows in July, first in 3 months > Asia's great investor rotation flows to North from South > U.S. seeks more access in Philippines for temporary military deployments ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz)