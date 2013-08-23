BRIEF-Wuling Motors posts FY profit attributable RMB140.5 mln
* FY profit attributable to owners of company RMB 140.5 million up 70.9 percent
MANILA, Aug 23 Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market.

STOCKS TO WATCH
- AYALA LAND INC
The Philippines' top property developer said its board approved a cash dividend and an additional capitalisation for its Avida Land Corp unit. To view the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/qex52v).

- BERJAYA PHILIPPINES INC
The investment group issued an update on its takeover bid for H.R. Owen Plc. (link.reuters.com/pex52v)

(Compiled by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
