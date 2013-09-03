MANILA, Sept 3 Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0011 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1632.97 -0.32 -5.20
USD/JPY 99.55 0.22 0.22
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.83 1.60 0.04
SPOT GOLD 1394.71 0.03 0.42
US CRUDE 106.81 -0.78 -0.84
DOW JONES 14810.31 -0.21 -30.64
ASIA ADRS 136.57 -0.99 -1.36
-----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets set to benefit from global data;
yen eases
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia retreats, Thailand rebounds
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
- Makati Business Club holds 5th Ricardo J. Romulo Lecture
Series on Business and Society with guest speaker Luis Antonio
G. Cardinal Tagle, Archbishop of Manila, Rigodon Ballroom, The
Peninsula Manila, Makati City, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. [0300 to
0500 GMT]
STOCKS TO WATCH
- MANILA ELECTRIC CO
Meralco was looking to raise $250 million to $300 million
via a bond issue with maturity of more than seven years, IFR
reported citing bankers, with the issuer scheduled to meet
investors in Hong Kong on Sept 4. (link.reuters.com/kep72v)
- GLOBE TELECOM INC, LOPEZ HOLDINGS CORP
Globe, the Philippines' No. 2 telecom firm, issued an update
on the debt restructuring plan of Bayan Telecommunications Inc.
(link.reuters.com/cur72v)
MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 1.29 pct
> Wall Street falls, ends worst month since May 2012
> TREASURIES-Prices little changed on weak data
> Yen on the backfoot as PMI cheers, Aussie eyes RBA
> Gold down as Syria concerns ease; silver up
> Oil gains, reverses early rout on easing Syria risk
REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> China sets tax on low-grade coal imports; Indonesia unaffected
> -Won leads Asia FX gains; weak data weigh on rupee, rupiah
> Philippine 91-day T-bill rate climbs to 0.866 pct
> Philippine 182-day T-bill rate edges up to 0.92 pct
> Philippine 364-day T-bill rate rises to 0.955 pct
(Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)