BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital enters into CAD $100 mln senior secured credit facility
* Founders Advantage enters into CAD $100 million senior secured credit facility with strategic capital provider, Sagard Credit Partners
Shares in conglomerate Alliance Global Group Inc jumped 3.8 percent to a one-week high of 27.2 peso amid hopes of potential gains from a planned listing of its hotel joint venture, a Manila-based equity trader said.
Alliance Global Group shares have risen 8.6 percent since the listing plan report on May 10, outperforming a 2.7 percent gain of the broader Philippine benchmark stock index.
0754 GMT
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
NEW YORK, May 31 A New York man has been criminally charged with running a $70 million Ponzi scheme centered on the purported sale of tickets to events including the NFL Super Bowl, soccer's World Cup, the U.S. Open tennis tournament and the Broadway blockbuster "Hamilton."