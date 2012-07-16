Shares of Empire East Land rose as much as 7.5
percent after it said it signed an agreement with the group of
Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada to take the lead in developing
luxury residential towers, part of a $2-billion casino-resort
project near Manila Bay.
Philippine property developer Empire East hit 86 centavos in
early trade, its highest in almost a year. It was the most
actively traded stock by volume, with over 62 million shares
changing hands, more than four times the average full-day trades
in the past 90 days.
The broader market gained 1.2 percent.
Shares of Empire East were also the third most actively
traded by turnover. The stock has gained around 36 percent so
far this year as of Friday, outpacing the 29 percent gain in
property sub-index.
Empire East, a unit of conglomerate Alliance Global
through its property arm Megaworld Corp, said it would
take the lead in building more than 25 high-end residential
towers in a 13-hectare development within the Entertainment City
casino-resort complex. It did not give the value of the deal.
Empire East president Anthony Charlemagne Yu said in a
statement the company foresees Entertainment City to attract 1
million tourists yearly, many of whom may opt to buy properties
for retirement or for long-term use.
Okada, who owns Universal Entertainment, is also
in talks with Robinsons' Land for the retail and casino
operations of the gaming and leisure project set to open in
2014.
10:25 (0225 GMT)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)
($1 = 42.11 pesos)