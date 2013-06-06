Citi Research raised its price target on Filinvest Land Inc to 2.4 pesos from 1.6 pesos, reflecting the property firm's expanding leasing operations, strong market position in mass housing development and the broker's earnings upgrade.

Filinvest Land shares were up 1.1 percent at 1.87 pesos. The benchmark Philippine composite index gained 0.8 percent.

Citi raised its earnings estimates by 2-5 percent for 2013 and 2014, bringing compound average earnings growth rate (CAGR) to 22 percent in 2013-2015 versus 8 percent in 2010-2012.

"At 9.9 times 2014E earnings and 0.9 times P/BV, FLI remains the cheapest and offers the highest dividend yield among Philippine property companies under our coverage," it said in a report dated June 5.

Shares in Filinvest Land had risen 25.5 percent so far this year, compared with other mid-cap peers such as Megaworld Corp's 30.7 percent year-to-date gain and Robinsons Land Corp's 0.2 percent year-to-date gain.

0307 GMT (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Supriya Kurane)