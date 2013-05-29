Shares in Globe Telecom Inc rallied 6.1 percent after
media conglomerate ABS-CBN said it had signed a network
sharing agreement with Philippines' second-ranked telecom firm.
Globe Telecom shares finished at 1,570 pesos, the highest
close in almost a week. It was the second-best performer on the
Philippine composite index on Wednesday.
The agreement boosted optimism about earnings prospects at
Globe Telecom, analysts said.
"It's a long term earnings driver for Globe Telecom," said
Manila-based April Lee-Tan, head of research at COL Financial.
Shares in ABS-CBN rose 3.7 percent to 45 pesos.
To view the disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/map48t).
0846 GMT
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok and Enrico
Delacruz in Manila; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)