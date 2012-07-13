Shares in Robinsons Land Corp rose as much as 6 percent
on news the company was looking to join a $2-billion casino
project of Japanese billionaire Kazuo Okada near Manila Bay.
The Philippine property developer, a unit of conglomerate JG
Summit Holdings Inc, confirmed a report by a local
daily on Friday that it was in talks with the Okada group.
By late morning trade, Robinsons Land was up 3.2 percent to
18.1 pesos, paring down its gains after jumping in early trade
to as high as 18.60 pesos, a near three-month high. The broader
market gained 0.3 percent.
Volume of trades in Robinsons Land exceeded its 90-day
average, and is 63 percent higher than the average full-day
trading volume over the past 30 days. The stock has surged about
55 percent this year, way above the 19 percent gain in the main
index.
"Investors are looking at Robinsons Land as the next casino
play, and we know tourism is a sunshine industry," said Jose
Vistan, equity analyst at AB Capital Securities Inc in Manila.
Robinsons Land said in a disclosure no definitive agreements
have been reached with the Okada group on the casino project.
Okada owns Universal Entertainment, which plans to
build a $2 billion casino-resort complex near Manila Bay set to
open in 2014.
1153 (0353 GMT)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)
($1 = 42.11 pesos)