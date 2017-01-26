Workers load wheat onto a cargo ship at Mundra port in the western Indian state of Gujarat September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

SINGAPORE Indian mills bought 50,000 tonnes of Australian standard wheat in recent deals for February shipment while Bangladesh purchased an equal quantity of Canadian wheat for arrival in April, traders said.

Australian wheat with around nine percent protein was sold to four Indian mills at around $221-$225 a tonne, including cost and freight (C&F), said one Singapore-based trader.

"Indian mills have slowed purchases as they are expecting big arrivals this month and in February," the trader said.

"They are not taking much from Ukraine, only some volumes of Australian wheat are being bought for February and March arrival."

India is expected to receive close to one million tonnes of wheat in January as delayed shipments from late last year and cargoes booked for delivery this month arrive from Australia and Ukraine.

Buyers in Bangladesh paid $275 a tonne, C&F, for 50,000 tonnes of Canadian wheat with 13.5 percent protein level.

One Indonesian mill took 20,000 tonnes of Canadian wheat at $270, a tonne, C&F, for April arrival.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Vyas Mohan)