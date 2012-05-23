LONDON May 23 Deutsche Bank will join forces with London-listed metals refiner Johnson Matthey to clear and store platinum and palladium to build on its position in the physical commodities market, it said on Wednesday.

Germany's largest bank said it would offer storage for platinum and palladium in ingot, plate and sponge form for its clients, together with Johnson Matthey, one of the world's largest refiners and recyclers of platinum group metals (PGMs), which are used predominantly in catalytic converters to cut harmful vehicle emissions.

"Deutsche Bank is committed to continuing to build and strengthen our physical presence in commodities," Raymond Key, global head of metals trading at Deutsche Bank, said in a statement. "Working with Johnson Matthey enables us to offer greater efficiencies and controls to our clients for their platinum and palladium trading and storage."