LONDON Aug 22 Platinum leapt to its highest
since early May on Wednesday, driven by concern about supply
from South Africa where worker unrest at the country's mines may
be spreading after 44 people died in clashes between police and
unions.
The outbreak of violence last week at Lonmin, the
world's third-largest producer, has paralysed production there
and since, workers at smaller competitor Royal Bafokeng
were blocked from work on Wednesday, while the world's largest
producer Anglo American Platinum said it had received a
wage demand from its miners.
Spot platinum rose by as much as 1.5 percent to touch
$1,524.49 an ounce, trading at $1,521.75 by 0841 GMT.