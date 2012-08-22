LONDON Aug 22 Platinum leapt to its highest since early May on Wednesday, driven by concern about supply from South Africa where worker unrest at the country's mines may be spreading after 44 people died in clashes between police and unions.

The outbreak of violence last week at Lonmin, the world's third-largest producer, has paralysed production there and since, workers at smaller competitor Royal Bafokeng were blocked from work on Wednesday, while the world's largest producer Anglo American Platinum said it had received a wage demand from its miners.

Spot platinum rose by as much as 1.5 percent to touch $1,524.49 an ounce, trading at $1,521.75 by 0841 GMT.