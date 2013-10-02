LONDON Oct 2 Despite a constitutional aversion
to uncertainty, financial markets have breezed through political
storms in two of the world's biggest economies, thanks to cool
calculations that the crises will not trigger major shifts in
investment.
As budget stalemate shut down government in the United
States and political manoeuvring took Italy's to the brink of
collapse, asset managers figured that neither crisis - despite
involving the Republicans' unpredictable Tea Party wing and
mercurial former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi - will be
disruptive enough to undermine their long-term views.
The strategy is to get away from "trying to pretend you know
what's going to happen in any one event", said Alan Wilde,
currency and bond portfolio manager at Barings Asset Management,
which has $58 billion of assets under management.
"There's no easy way to trade unknown factors. One way is to
take a view, but you're either horribly right or horribly
wrong," he said.
For long-term investors to change their views, and thus
spark sharp market moves, political instability would have to
dent economic growth or trigger high and sustained volatility.
"The key challenge is trying to understand whether any bout
of political volatility is sufficiently large to alter the path
of the economy," said Mike Amey, UK portfolio manager at PIMCO,
the world's largest bond fund.
"Ultimately, we doubt that this will be the case in either
Washington or Rome," said Amey, who manages 8 billion pounds
($13 billion) of assets.
Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta faced a confidence vote
on Wednesday, triggered by Berlusconi, that could have spelled
the end of his coalition government, raising doubts about fiscal
and economic reforms.
Even before the billionaire media mogul's last-minute U-turn
appears to have averted the danger, markets had been mostly
undaunted through the thick of the crisis.
After an initial spike last week, Italian 10-year bond
yields had fallen even further back before the danger passed.
It was a similar story after inconclusive Italian elections
in February. Bond yields rose sharply towards 5 percent in the
run-up, but during the subsequent weeks of uncertainty,
investors piled in and pushed them below 4 percent, even before
the new government was formed.
Overseas investors' holdings of Italian government bonds
throughout that period stayed at around 35 percent of the total.
FEAR OF THE UNKNOWN
The U.S. government partially closed down at midnight on
Monday after Congress failed to reach a deal on the latest
budget bill. This sharpens the focus on a mid-October deadline,
when failure to raise the $16.7 trillion debt ceiling could
result in an unprecedented default, a seismic event that would
have a huge impact on markets.
There has been at least one shutdown in every U.S.
administration, except that of George W. Bush, since Gerald Ford
was president in the mid-1970s, and markets' central case is
that this latest instance will not last long.
The Peterson Institute for International Economics in
Washington has calculated the shutdown would shave 0.15 percent
off GDP growth per week. Even a 22-day closure, as happened
under President Bill Clinton, would only trim about 0.2 percent
off GDP, Credit Suisse says.
There is no definitive cut-off point that might trigger a
pull out, but the longer the shutdown goes on, the greater the
impact on the economy and investments.
If fear of the political unknown ran deep, investors would
be snapping up safe-haven assets, but so far this week U.S.
Treasuries, German Bunds and UK gilts are flat, while gold is
sharply lower.
The Swiss franc, the closest thing to a safe haven in
foreign exchange, is also unchanged this week. World stocks are
only down 0.4 percent, and the VIX "fear index" of U.S. stock
market volatility is flat - hardly signs of panic.
Both Barings' Wilde and PIMCO's Amey say that rather than
change their portfolios they would first look for cheap ways to
"hedge" - or protect - their investments in the face of
unforeseen and potentially harmful political developments.
WHOLESALE CHANGE
Sometimes, the calculation is that political uncertainty is
so deep that a wholesale change of direction is warranted.
In the run-up to the 2010 UK general election, PIMCO's chief
investment officer, Bill Gross, famously warned that British
government bonds were "resting on a bed of nitroglycerine".
PIMCO dumped their gilts for German government bonds. This
was not a bet against bonds per se, but a vote of no-confidence
in how the new British government would deal with its huge debt
and fiscal challenges, Amey said.
In a sign of how difficult these calculations can be, the
10-year gilt yield, which closed at 3.81 percent on election
day, later embarked on a major bull run that took it to 1.41
percent by late July 2012.
For now, investors trust that politicians in Washington,
following the example in Rome, will avert disaster at the 11th
hour.
"Even if you are an avid follower of politics on both
continents, it is almost impossible to forecast how the whole
situation is likely to unfold," said Andy Ji, Asian currency
strategist for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Singapore.