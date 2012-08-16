* Portugal bonds, CDS prices indicate second bailout likely

* Borrowing costs fall on prospect of ECB action

* Curve looks normal but yields seen unsustainable

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Aug 16 A sharp fall in Portugal's borrowing costs has taken them closer to those of exemplary Ireland than of struggling Greece, but bond prices show investors remain sceptical it will be able to avoid a second bailout.

Portuguese bond yields have fallen sharply from euro-era highs hit in January as fears it would follow Greece in restructuring its debt eased after the government introduced sweeping austerity measures.

Short-term yields are again lower than those for borrowing over longer periods, reversing an abnormal inversion of the yield curve that lasted from March 2011 until last month and reflected investor expectation of a near-term default.

But with 10-year yields still at 10 percent, a level deemed unsustainable over the long term, analysts say Portugal will struggle to return to the bond market next year as planned and is likely to need another bailout.

"The Portuguese yield curve is steepening artificially in a way, because it's the prospect of central bank purchases that is driving that normalisation," Grant Lewis, head of research at Daiwa Capital Markets Europe said.

"What longer-dated paper is being priced at, that's a better measure of whether a country is going to return to capital markets or whether it's going to need another programme. At the moment they suggest that it needs another programme."

In June Portugal passed the fourth quarterly review under the terms of its 78-billion-euro bailout, agreed in May 2011, but the belt-tightening has contributed to its deepest recession since the 1970s.

Many analysts doubt Portugal will be able to meet this year's fiscal targets as set out under the EU/IMF package, and will either have to renegotiate its targets or will need between 20 and 30 billion euros of extra aid.

These concerns have kept five and 10-year yields at unsustainable levels, analysts said.

While Portugal's five-year borrowing cost stands at 8.6 percent, down from a euro-era high above 20 percent in January, it remains above bailed-out Ireland's 4.8 percent, Spain's 5.7 percent and Italy's 4.9 percent.

Ten-year yields are below euro-era peaks above 17 percent hit earlier this year and Greece's 24 percent, but above Ireland's 6 percent.

Portuguese debt markets are currently very illiquid, as reflected in a 72 basis point gap between prices at which a bank is prepared to buy and sell 10-year paper, compared with just 14 bps for Spain.

"It's a very challenging task they have in a very weak economic background and in particular with further (fiscal) tightening in Spain - a major trading partner - it is difficult to see how they can avoid a second bailout," said Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at Investec.

For Portugal to affordably issue bonds again, 10-year yields would have to head back towards 6 percent, said Padhraic Garvey, head of investment grade debt strategy at ING.

"Portugal has not gone down the Greek route and is closer to the Irish route than it is to the Greek route," he said, but added it was two or three years away from returning to markets.

Portugal, Greece and Ireland have all had to resort to financial help as a result of the debt crisis, but while Greece was forced to restructure its debt in February, Ireland's austerity drive has been hailed a success by financial markets.

"If I look at the Portuguese curve, what I see is a curve that is not positioned for restructuring but that contains still a considerable degree of credit risk in the absolute level of yields especially the five, 10-year area," Garvey added.

ECB BUFFER

Bond yields for most of the euro zone's highly-indebted countries have tumbled since European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said in London in late July that the bank would do whatever was needed to preserve the euro.

In early August the ECB indicated it may start buying short-term bonds again if governments formally asked for aid from euro zone rescue funds first.

Two-year Portuguese yields have eased around 200 basis points to 6 percent since Draghi's comments, while the cost of insuring Portugal's debt against default has also eased sharply.

A five-year credit default swap contract has fallen in price by 177 bps to 700 bps over the same period, according to Markit data.

Like the bond yield curve, the Portuguese CDS curve between two and five years also took a more normal shape this month, showing reduced concerns of short-term default.

However CDS prices still show a 47 percent probability of default - above 33 percent for Ireland and 35 percent for Spain.

Portuguese CDS prices are also still quoted "up-front", meaning they have reached extreme levels and require the buyer of protection to pay a single lump sum in addition to regular premiums.

ING's Garvey said it was unlikely the ECB intervention would, in itself, be sufficient to allow Portugal to tap long-term bond markets next year.

Ultimately for investors to buy Portuguese debt, European leaders would have to persuade them the euro would survive.

"Because at the moment if you buy 10-year Portuguese paper, you don't know if Portugal will still be in the euro in 10 years," Daiwa's Lewis added.