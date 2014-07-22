* Portuguese bonds suffer worst week of year on Espirito
Santo worries
* But as yields tick up, buyers of Portugal debt come in
* Sell-off a reminder of toxic bank-sovereign links
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, July 22 Portuguese bonds' worst week of
the year shows that even when the headlines are grim, investors
will snap up peripheral euro zone debt provided the yield is
right - thanks to Mario Draghi.
Two years after the ECB President promised to do "whatever
it takes" to save the euro, this backstop stabilised a market
that was seriously worried about the financial problems of
Portugal's Espirito Santo family and what they might mean for
the economy.
In the week ending July 11, Portuguese bonds suffered their
steepest drop in value since September 2013. But as prices fell,
investors - confident that the Draghi backstop would limit the
fallout - stepped in and Portuguese bonds became proportionately
the most bought government debt in the euro zone.
This underlined that while the euro zone has yet to solve
some fundamental economic problems, people will buy the
sovereign debt of peripheral member states such as Portugal if
it offers a high enough return on their investment.
"The fact that you have plenty of accounts ... willing to
buy on a weakness tells you there is still a huge appetite to
buy high-yielding peripheral paper," said Jamie Searle, rate
strategist at Citi.
"They are less concerned about these headlines that appear
from time to time and they are more directed by the fundamental
backstop, which of course is the ECB. What you are observing is
that any dip in the periphery is likely to be bought."
At the height of the euro zone debt crisis, Draghi promised
on July 26, 2012 that the European Central Bank would take any
measures needed to save the euro zone, and later unveiled a plan
to buy the debt of troubled countries under certain conditions.
Implicit in this is that if anything goes wrong with
Portugal - which emerged only in May from a bailout deal with
the European Union and International Monetary Fund - investors
can sell their Portuguese bonds to the ECB.
Market reaction to the problems of the family that founded
Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal's biggest listed lender, served
as a reminder of the toxic link between heavily indebted
European governments and the banks that fund them.
Policymakers have so far failed to fix this link - which was
a major factor in the euro zone crisis - and this month's rout
of Portuguese bonds spread to Spanish, Greek and Italian debt in
the most significant episode of debt market contagion this year.
But client flow data from Citi, a representative sample of
global debt markets, show how investors emerged as yields rose
in the turbulent week to July 11. Buying of Portuguese bonds,
adjusted for the size of the domestic market, was 2.5 times
higher than in second-ranked Italy, according to the Citi data.
It was also five times larger than the buying of German
Bunds, which are seen as the region's safest asset. Anecdotal
evidence from traders at other banks backed these findings.
When news broke of the family's financial troubles, the
price of government bonds fell, pushing yields higher, on
selling in very thin volume. Once the returns on offer grew more
attractive, many yield-starved investors snapped the bonds up in
larger volume.
The Citi data take into account the amounts of bonds sold or
bought by its clients. It does not include changes in the
inventories of market makers - which buy debt when it is issued
by governments and sell it later to investors - as otherwise the
amounts of bonds bought and sold would balance.
Overall, Portuguese 10-year yields ended the week 28 basis
points higher at 3.89 percent, having topped 4
percent at one point. Since then yields have returned to 3.72
percent.
UNSOLVED WEAKNESS
The Espirito Santo problems are not yet over. Portugal's
president warned on Monday that the fallout could affect the
wider economy, while Banco Espirito Santo said it was appointing
a special financial adviser to help boost its capital
structure.
More broadly, many still argue that the bonds' losses, while
not backed by heavy selling, show the anxiety of market
participants about the euro zone's unsolved structural weakness.
Local investors, many of them banks, own almost two thirds
of the government debt of Portugal, Spain and Italy. Every time
concerns emerge about any of the banks, the sovereign's bonds
take a hit and vice-versa.
This link has an impact beyond asset prices. Stuffed with
high-yielding government debt, banks have less incentive to lend
to businesses and consumers, promoting economic activity. Having
willing debt buyers in the local market, governments have less
incentive to reform their economies.
"It shows what a crazy financial system we have created when
one small financial institution can cause such shockwaves around
the world," said Gary Jenkins, chief credit strategist at LNG
Capital. "It also demonstrates that European politicians who so
famously said that they would break the link between banks and
sovereigns have singularly failed to do so."
While the ECB's policies have made investors less worried
about the damage that this dependency of banks and sovereigns
can inflict, critics say they are allowing the problem to
fester.
The ECB will offer up to 1 trillion euros in cheap long-term
loans to banks from September in the hope that they will start
to finance investment and consumption in the real economy.
But banks have the option of repaying the money with no
penalty after two years even if they do not boost their lending,
so some of those funds will probably end up in government debt.
"It is a bit like tying two rocks together, throwing them
into a pond and hope that one would float," said Robin Marshall,
a director for fixed income at Smith & Williamson.
(editing by David Stamp)