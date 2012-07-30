NEW YORK, July 30 Electricity prices in the eastern United States and Canada for Tuesday delivery were mixed, with power prices in ERCOT sharply higher and prices in PJM flat. Power prices in ERCOT gained 48 percent to $89 per megawatt hour on average, with PJM unchanged. Indiana prices gained a couple of dollars, on average, to $46 per MW/h. The U.S. Climate Prediction Center weather map issued on Sunday and valid through Aug. 8 forecast a 33 to 65 percent chance of above-normal temperatures across the entire United States, with the higher probability of heat in the center and northeastern United States and a 33 percent chance of below-normal temperatures along the West Coast. All of the following data are for peak days. REGION TODAY DAY AGO 2-DAYS AGO WK AGO YR AGO Ercot-North $83-102 $63-74 $37-43 $32 $69 Indiana $44-50 $42-46 $40-44 $53 $77 Nepool Mass --- --- $48-56 $53 $131 PJM West $41-46 $40-46 $55-63 $58 $135 REGION LAST JUL 5-YR JUL AVG Ercot-North $78 $67 Indiana $58 $59 Nepool Mass $69 $77 PJM West $80 $82 REGION LAST AUG 5-YR AUG AVG Ercot-North $231 $96 Indiana $43 $59 Nepool Mass $48 $59 PJM West $50 $66 SPOT NATURAL GAS PRICES PIPELINE TODAY 1-DAY AGO 2-DAY AGO Columbia Gas TCO (mmBtu) $3.18 $3.12 $3.19 Heat Rate in PJM West 13,500 13,780 18,500 NOTE: The average heat rate for gas plants in the United States is about 8,500 Btu/kilowatt-hour while the most efficient, least expensive to operate combined-cycle units have heat rates below 7,000. Natural gas is the primary fuel for about 40 percent of the power plants in New York and New England, 20 percent of the units in the Midwest ISO and less than 15 percent in PJM. Gas also powers close to 70 percent of the plants in Texas, almost half the units in SPP and about 40 percent in the U.S. Southeast. It takes about 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day to generate about 1,000 MW of electricity. One billion cubic feet of gas could generate about 5,000 MW of electricity. For complete power plant outage data see for all outages or for nuclear plant outages. (Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso)