By Manolo Serapio Jr
| MANILA, July 20
Gold's 4 percent slide in a
matter of minutes on Monday came after a record 3.3 million lots
of the metal, or about 33 tonnes, were traded on a key Shanghai
physical contract, as top consumer China appears to be
increasingly shunning bullion.
The selling came as investors have been finding less and
less reason to hold gold as a safe haven, with the dollar
strengthening ahead of what is expected to be the first increase
in U.S. interest rates for nearly a decade.
Spot gold ended a 12-year rally in 2013, after hitting a
record high of $1,920 an ounce two years earlier. With the U.S.
dollar increasingly gaining favour as a rate hike looms, gold
faces still more downside risk.
"It looks like the end of an era for gold," said Howie Lee,
analyst at Phillip Securities in Singapore, saying China has
been grappling with oversupply after importing a record volume
in 2013.
China said on Friday its gold reserves were up 57 percent at
the end of June from the last time it adjusted its reserve
figures six years ago. Despite the tonnage increase, gold now
accounts for 1.65 percent of China's total foreign exchange
reserves, against 1.8 percent in June 2009.
Spot gold fell to as low as $1,088.05 an ounce - its
weakest since March 2010 - shortly after the Shanghai Gold
Exchange opened. Gold regained some ground as the selloff
subsided, trading above the key $1,100 support level.
Just over 3 million lots were traded on a key contract
in Shanghai, compared to less than 27,000 lots on
Friday, Reuters data showed. Prior to Monday, the volume for
July had averaged less than 30,000 lots."
"We do see a lot of people in China selling gold to get fast
cash to go back into the equity market," said a Singapore-based
trader.
The Chinese have snubbed gold in favour of equities for the
most part of this year, fuelling a rally in stocks before the
meltdown earlier this month and the subsequent recovery.
Monday marked the sixth straight day of decline for gold,
which took a hit last week after Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen said the U.S. central bank is on course to raise rates
this year if the U.S. economy expands as expected.
But the speed and magnitude of Monday's fall shocked some
traders, many of whom had been used to gold's lethargic trading
this year, despite the Greek debt crisis and China's stock rout.
The Singapore-based trader said stop-loss orders had added
to the slump after the Chinese market opened and warned that
gold exchange-traded funds were likely to be dumped if the rout
persisted.
Holdings at SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped more than 11 tonnes to
696.25 tonnes on Friday.
That outflow was the largest in a single day since 2014,
said Victor Thianpiriya, an analyst at ANZ Bank.
"Clearly the market momentum is down. We've had a price
forecast of $1,100 in the short term, but it looks like the
market is certainly trading very much on the weak side and could
test levels below $1,100 and stay there for sometime,"
Thianpiriya said.
