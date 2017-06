SINGAPORE, March 14 U.S. April gold futures dropped about 1 percent to $1,676.6 an ounce on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve offered no clues on whether there will be another round of monetary easing.

The Fed on Tuesday provided few clues on the prospects for further monetary easing, offering just a slight upgrade to its economic outlook while restating concerns about the high level of unemployment. (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)