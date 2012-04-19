Gold ingots of 1 kg and 500g are seen in this picture illustration taken in the treatment centre at the Banque Cantonale Vaudoise near Lausanne February 17, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

SINGAPORE Gold edged lower on Thursday, as investors stood on the sidelines and awaited a key Spanish debt auction later in the day amid worries the euro zone debt crisis could flare up again.

Concerns about Spain's finances and banking sector pushed up safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds in the previous session, and caution prevailed in most markets.

Gold, though traditionally seen as a safe haven during times of economic and political turmoil, has moved largely in tandem with riskier assets and against the dollar recently.

Spot gold inched down 0.1 percent to $1,639.46 an ounce by 0627 GMT. U.S. gold was nearly flat at $1,640.50.

"The upside is very heavy because the euro remains under pressure and the weak physical demand isn't helping," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong.

"We might see prices test $1,600 level, which will attract some physical buying interest."

Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could fall towards $1,611.80 an ounce during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.

Physical buying interest from the world's top two gold consumers, India and China, has been sluggish, even after a three-week strike by India's jewellers.

While gold prices are similar to those at the beginning of the year, physical buying interest has fallen tapered off, dealers said.

"It makes me a bit nervous," said a Singapore-based dealer, "The confidence is not there given the uncertainties in general economic conditions, and people are waiting for lower prices."

The amount of gold held by the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, stayed unchanged for the sixth straight session at 1,286.167 tonnes on April 18.

The world's key gold ETF holdings stood at 70.274 million ounces (2,185.767 tonnes), down 0.9 percent from an all-time high of 70.89 million ounces in mid-March.

The sluggish investor interest in gold ETF also weighed on investor sentiment.

For precious metals, especially gold, there needs to be a pick-up in physical demand but both ETF buying and demand from Asian physical markets are looking a little slack at present, said Barclays Capital in a research note.

In a step that was mildly supportive of gold sentiment, an unnamed central bank official said China would increase liquidity via open market operations and cutting banks' required reserves to steer the economy towards a soft landing.

The prospect of further easing raises inflation outlook, which benefits gold, seen as a good hedge against rising prices.

Anglo American Platinum, the world's largest platinum producer, maintained its full-year production target despite a 24-percent drop in first-quarter output.

Spot platinum edged up 0.2 percent to $1,575.99.

(Editing by Himani Sarkar)