Gold bars of one kilogram are placed on a table at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Argor-Heraeus SA in the southern Swiss town of Mendrisio, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

SINGAPORE Gold ticked higher on Wednesday on speculative buying driven by hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may extend its long-term bond-buying programme to stimulate the economy, a move which would boost bullion's appeal as a safe haven.

The Federal Open Market Committee will release a policy statement at the end of its meeting on Wednesday. The current "Operation Twist" programme, which involves buying long-term debt and funding the purchase by selling short-term notes, is scheduled to expire this month.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose $2.99 an ounce to $1,619.59 an ounce by 0016 GMT. Gold jumped to its highest level in 2012 of around $1,790 in February after the Fed at the time said it would keep interest rates near zero until the end of 2014 at the earliest.

* U.S. gold futures for August delivery fell $2.20 an ounce to $1,621.00 an ounce.

* Europe won support from world leaders on Tuesday for an ambitious but slow-moving overhaul of the euro zone, even as pressure built in financial markets for quicker solutions to its debt crisis that threatens the world economy.

* Jewellers in Thailand cashed in gold as global prices extended gains for an eighth consecutive session on Tuesday, while a weaker rupee curbed buying interest in India, the world's main consumer.

MARKET NEWS

* Japan's Nikkei share average advanced in early trade on Wednesday, also on growing speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will launch a new round of stimulus.

* The euro rallied against the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen on Tuesday, buoyed by positive news out of Greece and as a run-up in Wall Street stocks encouraged investors to take on riskier positions.

* U.S. crude futures steadied on Wednesday around $84 a barrel after a gain of 0.9 percent in the previous session.

(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)