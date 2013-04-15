Gold bars are seen in this picture illustration taken at the Istanbul Gold Refinery in Istanbul March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/Files

SINGAPORE Gold prices took a dramatic U-turn on Monday, reversing early gains to drop to a two-year trough after bullion futures fell on fears about central bank sales and holdings on global exchange-traded funds sank to their lowest in more than a year.

A dip below the psychological $1,500 an ounce level initially sparked bargain hunting, but stop-loss selling took over after oil futures slipped and as investors bet the U.S Federal Reserve would soon end its bullion-friendly bond buying programme.

Gold hit an intraday high at $1,495.16 an ounce, but then plunged to $1,427.14, its lowest since April 2011. It stood at $1,441.69 by 0335 GMT, down $36.66, and the metal has slipped around 14 percent so far this year, after rising for the last 12 years.

"Breaking $1,500 is not a good sign for gold. We don't know what the next support level is going to be," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.

"Even though there are some shorts in the market, I think people still want to push the price down. There's no excuse the push it up, unless there's a war between North and South Korea. There should be a rebound the market is already oversold."

U.S. futures for June delivery extended losses to fall more than 5 percent as Tokyo gold futures tumbled around 8 percent, marking Japanese futures biggest daily fall since September 2011.

Other precious metals were also hit by heavy selling, with silver falling to its lowest since November 2010, platinum at its weakest since August last year, and palladium hitting a three-month low.

Investors have recently been dumping gold, which has dropped for the past three straight weeks, and flocking to equity markets for better returns. Even escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula have failed to burnish its safe-haven appeal.

Investors cut exposure to gold, with total holdings at the world's major bullion gold-backed exchange-traded-funds falling to their lowest since early 2012.

North Korea prepared for the annual celebration of its founder's birth on Monday, having rejected talks with South Korea aimed at reducing tensions and reopening a joint industrial park between the two countries.

Another factor weighing on gold is Cyprus' plan to sell gold reserves to raise around 400 million euros. That has raised concerns other indebted euro zone countries could follow suit, while signs of a tentative recovery in United States could further dent gold's appeal.

"What we now see is panic selling, perhaps triggered by the Fed's stimulus view. The Fed has given the signal that there's a possibility to reduce QE and that took a lot of trust out of gold," said Dominic Schnider, analyst at UBS Wealth Management.

"As the Fed becomes less reflationary and ECB not willing to end its deflationary policy, the balance towards inflation is shifting dramatically. And people recognise that in an environment where you have no inflation is a powerful driver to get out of the metal."

While policy doves currently hold sway over Chairman Ben Bernanke and the majority of Fed policymakers, minutes from last month's policy meeting suggest the quantitative easing programme could draw to a close by year end, earlier than some economists had expected.

In other markets, risk assets from commodities to Asian shares slid on Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. and Chinese data raised concerns about the global economic outlook, prompting investors to book some gains from recent market rallies.

