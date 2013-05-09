Gold bars are seen on a table in the vault of the branch office of precious metal trader Degussa in Zurich April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

SINGAPORE Gold edged down on Thursday, after rising more than 1 percent in the previous session, as speculators booked profits and investors cut their holdings on bullion exchange-traded funds to their lowest since early 2009.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold fell $2.78 an ounce to $1,469.41 by 0045 GMT, with gains in equities also weighing on prices. Gold hit an intraday high around $1,476 on Wednesday on physical buying and a drop in the dollar against the euro.

* U.S. gold was at $1,468.90 an ounce, down $4.80.

* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.60 percent to 1,051.47 tonnes on Wednesday from 1057.79 tonnes on Tuesday.

* The U.S. Mint will limit dealers' purchases of its "America the Beautiful" five-ounce silver bullion coins when they go on sale next week, reflecting soaring physical demand after a sharp selloff in precious metals.

