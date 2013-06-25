Gold rings are displayed for sale at a Bao Tin Minh Chau gold shop in Hanoi June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kham

SINGAPORE Gold edged higher on Tuesday as the dollar weakened after two top Federal Reserve officials downplayed an imminent end to monetary stimulus.

Bullion is still down more than 7 percent since the start of last week due to worries over an early end to the Fed's $85 billion monthly bond purchases and a cash crunch in China.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,283.55 an ounce by 0018 GMT. It fell around 1 percent on Monday, extending last week's 7 percent slide as fears of a cash crunch in China spooked investors, and a slide in U.S. equities prompted bullion selling to cover margin calls.

* Comex gold rose $6 to $1,283.10.

* Last Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave his most explicit signal yet that the U.S. central bank was considering scaling back its $85 billion per month of Treasuries and mortgage-backed debt purchases.

* On Monday, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said investors were wrong to view the central bank as having become more keen to tighten policy than it was before last week's policy meeting.

* Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said even if the bank dialled back stimulus this year, it will still be running an accommodative policy.

* Fears of a credit crunch in China's banking system eased on Monday as short-term interest rates fell. The central bank said there were sufficient funds in the market but banks needed to improve cash management and control lending.

*India's biggest jewellers' association has asked its members to stop selling gold bars and coins, about 35 percent of their business, adding to government efforts to cut gold imports and stem a swelling current account deficit.

* HSBC lowered its 2013 gold price forecast to $1,396 from $1,542 an ounce and its 2014 price to $1,435 from $1,600, mainly on the Fed's plans to reduce economic stimulus and weak Chinese growth prospects.

* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.43 percent to 985.73 tonnes on Monday -- its lowest in over four years.

